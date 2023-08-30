Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes up again during a press conference in Northern Kentucky

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell speaks during an event in January

COVINGTON, Ky. – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up during a press conference in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

The episode in Covington happened about a month after the Kentucky Republican froze during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

When asked about his plans to run in 2026, McConnell responded "I’m sorry, I had a hard time hearing you." He then stared straight ahead, without saying anything,for about 30 seconds.

An aide repeated the question, after which McConnell paused again and then didn't answer it. He moved on to another question. When the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce lunch event was over, the 81-year old senator left the room very slowly.

The Enquirer will update this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mitch McConnell freezing: What happened in Northern Kentucky