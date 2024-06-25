SempreMilan Podcast: Episode 314 – Cups and Coffee

Join Oli and Anthony as they discuss the Milan players at the Euros and Copa America as well as the striker carousel and the idea of doing business too early or too late.

This week’s topics include…

↳ Pulisic leads by example

↳ Okafor and Leao struggle in Germany

↳ Calafiori – regret or opportunity?

↳ Zirkzee and striker latest

