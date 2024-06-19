SempreMilan Podcast: Episode 313 – What is Bro Yapping About?

Join Oli and Anthony for a nice chat between friends taking about the European Championship, Copa America, the latest transfer news and more.

This week’s topics include…

↳ Anthony saw Messi, Oli in Germany

↳ International football takes over

↳ Zirkzee saga and smokescreens

↳ Lack of Italians at Milan

