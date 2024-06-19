SempreMilan Podcast: Episode 313 – What is Bro Yapping About?
Join Oli and Anthony for a nice chat between friends taking about the European Championship, Copa America, the latest transfer news and more.
This week’s topics include…
↳ Anthony saw Messi, Oli in Germany
↳ International football takes over
↳ Zirkzee saga and smokescreens
↳ Lack of Italians at Milan
Want more Milan? Check out our other podcasts, subscribe to the SubStack take a look at our shop and join in the discussion over on the Rossoneri Discord!
A reminder that as always you can also listen on Spotify and iTunes – and be sure to follow Oli on Twitter!
We are always looking for your feedback too. Drop us a Tweet at @sempremilancom or an email to info@sempremilan.com.
Episode 313: What is Bro Yapping About? by Rocket Sports Internet