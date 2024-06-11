SempreMilan Podcast: Episode 312 – “Experts” React!
Join Oli and Anthony for another end of season reaction video. Looking back at the pre-season predictions and our hot takes we react to how wrong or how right we were.
This week’s topics include…
↳ Lazio to win the Scudetto?!
↳ Romero breakout player?!
↳ The predictions and hot takes we nailed
↳ Zirkzee the first summer signing?
