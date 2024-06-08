SempreMilan Insider expands with members-only chat for all things Milan

It’s been almost a year since we launched the paid section of SempreMilan Insider, publishing bonus content every week on the Substack. Now, we are happy to say that we bolstered the offering with a members-only chat.

First of all, we would like to thank our readers for the support during the 2023-24 season, and especially those who have signed up on Substack. It has been a great journey and the paid subscribers are now in the hundreds, becoming a full-blown community.

In order to reflect the latter, we have launched the chat feature on Substack which gives paid subscribers access to a chat with fellow subscribers and the SM team. This not only brings us closer to you, but it also brings you closer to other subscribers.

The price stays the same, so paid subscribers still get all of the bonus content every week as well as the chat access. If you haven’t signed up yet, we want to remind you that you can try 7 days completely for free. If you don’t like it, you can simply unsubscribe.