Semipro football: Johnson guides Red and Black to complete home triumph against Auburn

Jun. 16—WATERTOWN — Sparked by quarterback Shawn Johnson, the Watertown Red and Black delivered a complete performance on Saturday night to take another step forward.

Johnson rushed for a touchdown in the first half and threw for a pair in the second — both hauled in by Chris Furr — to spark the Red and Black to a 20-6 victory over the Auburn Pride in a Northeastern Football Alliance game on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Johnson and Watertown continue to make forward progress this season by recording a second consecutive home win after opening the campaign with a road loss to Southern Tier.

"I felt great this week, honestly," Johnson said. "I had a good practice Thursday and I just took it into the game. I might have started a little slow, but it felt good to finish strong."

Johnson, who left the previous two games with an ankle injury, returned strong this week and completed 20 of 30 passes for a season-high 189 yards.

"It feels great because I've actually been working on my knee, exercising my knee, rehabilitating it," Johnson said. "So working on it all week, it pays off and it felt good come out here and just ball out."

"Shawn had a great game," Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. "I just took him out a little bit, it wasn't anything we was doing wrong, it's just we needed a little spark. (Nick) Cavalier with his speed sometimes can give us a little spark and Nick gave us a little momentum and Shawn went back in and he played fantastic, it's the best I've seen him play in the years he's been here."

Furr, a veteran wideout, totaled a team-high nine catches for a team-best 104 yards on the night.

Much like the season so far, the Red and Black got off to a slow start offensively on the night.

"I really believe this team is a lot better than they played tonight, 100 percent," Watertown coach George Ashcraft said. "I felt that with all the receivers we had with the dropped balls, it's just because everybody's anxious. I mean some of those balls weren't perfect, but when they drop through your hands, it was makes it tough. But I don't complain because it is what it is, accept what it is and move on. Because next week is going to be our toughest game this year."

After a scoreless first quarter and being turned away on downs after advancing deep into Auburn territory, caught a break on a botched snap on a punt.

Watertown recorded the ball on the Maroons' 1-yard line and on the next play Johnson plunged into the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first half.

"There was a little confusion between me and coach, so I sat out for the first drive (in the second quarter) and then I came out and came back in and scored and kept my composure going like that," Johnson said. "I kept my confidence going."

"Once Shawn got fired up, that rushing touchdown got a little spark in him and a little spark in us and it carried right over to the third quarter," Levine said. "And he was better than good, he was great. And I'm happy for him, he's worked hard and he's healthy."

Then on its first possession of the second half, Watertown marched 72 yards on 12 plays, capped by an eight-yard touchdown reception by Furr on a pass from Johnson to build a 14-0 with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter.

Johnson was red hot on the drive as he completed six straight passes, capped by Furr's catch over the middle.

"I told him that was the best quarter that one of our quarterbacks have played in a long time, he was hot," Levine said. "He had 12 out of 14 completions in the third quarter and that's great football, he found the open receivers. He got a little fired up because I pulled him out a little early on, but to his benefit he stuck with it and you've got to give him all the credit in the world, he had a great game."

After halting Auburn at midfield, Watertown drove 52 yards in nine plays, with the drive finished off by a 16-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Furr in the middle for a 20-0 advantage.

The Red and Black continues to display balance in the receiving game as Semaj James, who like Johnson is in his second season with the team, hauled in seven catches for 75 yards.

"We have to figure it out a little bit, get our chemistry right but we're good," Johnson said. "We started warming up towards the end of the second quarter and everything like that. As long as we just stay as one unit and stay as one mindset as a team, I think we'll be fine. We'll be fine."

Johnson was spelled on occasion by Cavalier, a rookie quarterback who led the team in rushing on the night with 52 yards on six carries. Cavalier also completed three of 10 passes for 34 yards and threw an interception.

Auburn broke through with a late touchdown set up by a lengthy interception return by Kyiree Beasley to Watertown's 8-yard line and quarterback Madison Wolfanger followed with a two-yard scoring run to draw within 20-6 with 1:49 left.

"He was in a funk for a little bit, but after a captain talked to him, I talked to him and told him to use that as motivation and do what you've got to do," Furr said of Johnson. "And he came out and led us down the field on two drives and scored."

Defensively, Tyon Skannal totaled nine tackles, with six of them solo, to pace Watertown, while Josh Lear was in on eight tackles and Rudy Vincent and Ethan Ward were both in on six tackles.

"Overall, I thought the defense played great, I'm pleased with the defense," Levine said. "They ran on us a little bit in the beginning, we tightened up and we played well."

With the win, the Red and Black now sit in a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Southern Tier Stallions, who lost to the Ithaca Warriors. Southern Tier defeated Watertown in the season opener for both teams.

"Last week was better, but this week we came out flat, I'm not going to lie about that one," Furr said. "We came out flat and in the second half we turned it around and started putting up points on the board, started to make the right reads, the right calls, the defense stepped up and did what they had to do. So, it's a work in progress, I can't complain, we did what we had to do and got a W, so I can be happy about that and we all can be happy about that,"

Watertown will next tangle with the Genesee County Spartans at 7 p.m. next Saturday as they complete a three-game homestand at the Fairgrounds.

"We have to be better and ready next week," Ashcraft said. "I think Genesee (County) is a lot better than anybody then anybody we've played yet and we better not drop footballs next week, because if we drop footballs next week we're going to be in trouble."