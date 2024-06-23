Semipro football: Genesee County dominates Watertown Red and Black in Rascoe's return

Jun. 23—WATERTOWN — Credit Harry Rascoe and his Genesee County Spartans with a complete road victory Saturday night.

Yet in Rascoe's return to Watertown, the triumph came at the expense of the Red and Black.

Running back Jedidiah Reese rushed for a touchdown in each half to propel Genesee County to a 15-6 win over Watertown in a Northeastern Football Alliance game on George Ashcraft Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Rascoe, a former longtime Red and Black quarterback, founded the Spartans team last year and played its very first game against Watertown.

"I think I made some lifelong friends out here and coach (George) Ashcraft and coach (Jerry) Levine," Rascoe, who is also Genesee County's head coach, said. "So I look to them a lot for a lot of advice and stuff when I started the team and then last year our first game ever as an organization was against the Watertown Red and Black and they pounded us. So to come back here and pretty much control the whole game and beat them, I got a little emotional, it means a lot."

Now Genesee County continues to make strides as after winning two games in its inaugural season, it improved to 3-1.

"I knew they would be tough because they play together," Watertown coach George Ashcraft said of Genesee County. "Harry's done a good job putting this team together and when he played as a player he was great. He's like a son of mine and I really respect what he's done with that team."

Meanwhile Watertown, which dropped to 2-2, lost the final game of a three-game homestand at the Fairgrounds.

After a season-opening loss on the road, the Red and Black returned to post home wins against Ithaca and Auburn over the past two weeks, only to be beaten by Genesee County.

"Our defense played an absolute fantastic game," Watertown offensive coach Jerry Levine said. "We bent a little bit against the run, but they didn't break. We took the ball down the field a few times, had opportunities, missed a couple field goals, we dropped a couple balls in the end zone, we just didn't convert on our chances."

The Spartans seized the initiative by scoring on their opening drives in both the first half and then second half and never looked back.

After quarterback Corey Turpin hooked up with wide receiver Deyonci Farley on an 80-yard strike early in the first half, Reese followed with a two-run scoring run. After a bad snap on the extra-point attempt, Keith Neureuter picked up the ball and ran it in for the conversion and Genesee County led 8-0.

"He (Turpin) did well, Jedidiah Reese ran really hard, Deyonci Farley is just a freak, you put the ball up and he's going to go up and get it," Roscoe said. "It's a tough place to play and it's a good win, I am more than proud and happy with where the organization is at this point."

Meanwhile Red and Black starting quarterback Shawn Johnson was knocked out of the game in the first game because of injury and didn't return, with rookie Nick Cavalier taking over the position for the rest of the night.

"I thought Nick came in and did pretty good, Shawn left, he didn't feel well," Levine said. "Cavalier came in and did some good things, made a lot of plays with his legs and that's why he's in there. I'm pleased with his progression."

Johnson struggled by completing only three passes for 39 yards and threw a pair of interceptions. Cavalier came in and completed 10 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Then on Genesee County's first possession of the second half, Reese ran for a five-yard touchdown to build a 15-0 advantage.

"They run really hard," Roscoe said of his running backs. "I think the difference today was we really controlled the line of scrimmage and we kept their two very, very athletic and skilled quarterbacks under control. Our defensive coordinator Craig Tiberio did a great job and came up with a great game plan, we just played a smart game."

After driving to the Spartans' 18-yard line only to turn the ball over on downs, the Red and Black then made a defensive stand of their own by turning back Genesee County deep in their own territory.

Watertown answered with an 11-play scoring drive which covered 79 yards to avert the shutout. With Cavalier being pursued way back in the backfield, he tossed a desperation throw to Chris Furr, who was credited with a five-yard touchdown catch with 3:03 remaining in regulation.

The Red and Black pulled to within 15-6 After the pass conversion attempt was dropped in the end zone.

After the ensuing onside kick attempt was short, Genesee County took over for the game's final possession.

Cavalier ran the ball 11 times for 35 yards to lead Watertown's running game. Furr led the team in receiving with five catches for 61 yards and Semaj James hauled in four receptions for 41 yards.

"We tried to run a little bit more today," Levine said. "It's coming down to practice, we're not getting enough guys at practice ... You've got to come to practice and we've got to work on our running game, we haven't really worked on our running game in two years and we can't run the ball. Also, if you're not at practice to tackle, you're not going to make tackles in the game, it's as simple as that."

Levine continued: "Our turnovers really didn't hurt us, they didn't capitalize on our turnovers. The defense played good, they made some big plays against us. But on offense we made some good drives and then would lose like 10 yards or drop a ball. We just have not been consistent the last two weeks and you can put that on me, we've got to become more consistent as a team."

Jayden Henhawk and Cory Smith each totaled six tackles for Watertown and Jeremy Machia, Joshua Lear and Jamon Turner each recorded a sack.

"Absolutely, they played together and you can tell that they're very disciplined and they know what they're doing," Watertown defensive coach Jon Banister said. "Those drives hurt us, but we stuck together on defense and I can't complain too much, we only allowed two scores which is better than what it could have been. We've just got to learn from this and keep going."

Roscoe previously played for the Red and Black up through the 2017 season after which he played for Plattsburgh.

Last year, Watertown defeated Genesee County, 35-12, in a preseason game at the Fairgrounds on May 20 before the Red and Black went on to compete in the Gridiron Developmental Football League before rejoining the NFA this year.

"We lost to a really good Lockport team, that's our only loss," Roscoe said of this year's Spartans team, which competes in the league's Western Conference. "We stepped up our code of conduct for all our players and our athletic ability, a lot of our players come right from college, so it's definitely been a step up this year."

The Red and Black, who play in the Eastern Conference, will look to rebound in next Saturday's game at Ithaca, which is scheduled for 5 p.m., which will be followed by a two-week bye.

"We do not practice together well enough and that's the difference today," Ashcraft said. "You don't go backwards, you've always got to look forward. The only thing I can say is that if we practice together, we're going to play so much better because of the timing and everything. We just don't gel. We gelled when we played against Ithaca, it just clicked and that's only game we did really well. ... We haven't practiced enough together. And these guys, they'll get it, but we have to practice better as a group."

Watertown's next home game will be on Aug. 3 against the Southern Tier Stallions at the Fairgrounds in its regular-season finale.