Seminoles wrap up season; look ahead to ACC Tournament

May 20—Despite dropping the final game of the season, 11-10 to Georgia Tech, Florida State took a 2-1 series win in their final series of the season. With a remarkable season in the rearview mirror, the Florida State Seminoles will now look to the postseason.

A 39-14 season is an incredible achievement, but is this 'Noles team all they are cracked up to be? Only the postseason will tell, but let's look at the numbers.

First, the record: Florida State finished the regular season with an overall record of 39-14, very impressive. They started the season on a 19-game win streak that was ultimately cut short in the 20th game of the season to Clemson, who was ranked fourth in the country at that point.

Clemson was also the second ranked team that FSU had faced. They went 17-12 in the ACC, an impressive record in a stacked conference. By record they are No. 5 in the conference.

Now, let's go to the scary stuff, the inconsistencies that have shown up in Florida State.

Their pitching is rarely average. Either they are un-hittable or they can't get an out to save their lives. For example, take ace pitcher Jamie Arnold's last two regular season starts.

Against Pitt, he struck out 17 and allowed just a single run. In his next start against Georgia Tech he allowed 11 hits, three runs and three doubles, the most he'd allowed all season.

The same can be said about lefty reliever Andrew Armstrong.

Against Notre Dame he struck out four and allowed just one hit and a run. He came in against Clemson a week-and-a-half later and gave up four hits and four runs. He straightened up and didn't allow a run in a three game stretch, but then turned around and had a five-game stretch where his strikeout-to-hit ratio read 0-9.

What is also worrisome about this 'Noles squad is their performance in away games. At home they are 27-4, very impressive. Away they have a losing record of 8-10.

The bottom line is, when this team is at home and in the flow of the game they look like one of the best teams in the country. But, when they are away from Mike Martin Field, they struggle. They are capable away from home, beating Duke in two out of three in Durham, but they are inconsistent.

Now turning our eyes to the ACC tournament, Florida State has a solid chance at a title, but a tough road to get there.

They sit as the No. 2 team in their pool, which includes Georgia Tech and Virginia. FSU shouldn't have a problem with Georgia Tech, having just taken two out of three from the Yellow Jackets and narrowly missing out on a series sweep in game three.

The 'Noles did not face Virginia, who went 40-14 in the regular season and 18-12 in the ACC. The Cavaliers will be a serious test for Florida State.

FSU will have to win their pool to make it to the semifinals. There they will face the winner of pool A, which consists of North Carolina, Wake Forest and Pitt. While the 'Noles did not face UNC in the regular season, they did take on Wake Forest and Pitt, losing both of those series 2-1. The Wake Forest loss was disappointing, but not surprising. The loss to Pitt was an upset.

One thing is for sure with this Florida State team, there is very little, if any, room for error. This is a loaded ACC baseball tournament. In order to cement themselves as true national title contenders, the 'Noles need a good showing, at least making it to the semis. All they truly need to do is stay consistent. When they are consistent, the 'Noles can compete with anyone.