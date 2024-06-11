Seminoles top UConn; punch ticket to Omaha

Jun. 11—It was a tale of two very different games with two very similar outcomes in Tallahassee over the weekend. Florida State hosted UConn in the Tallahassee Super Regional and 'Noles fans got to see a show. Especially in game one.

Game one of FSU versus UConn was barely even a contest. Florida State's ridiculous bats were on full display as they took an early lead off back-to-back homers by Marco Dinges and Jaime Ferrer. Max Williams jacked another homer in the second, and as the bottom of the fourth came to a close, FSU had put up nine runs. But the 'Noles weren't done.

They ruined the Huskies' bullpen, putting up another six runs in the sixth and nine runs in the seventh. All in all the Seminoles put up 24 runs on 18 hits, 23 RBI's and five home runs in the game, striking out just once.

Ferrer led the way for the 'Noles with three hits, two of which were homers, and three RBI's. He also drew a walk.

UConn didn't have an awful game. They recorded 11 hits on the day for four runs, but they couldn't overcome the 'Noles bats.

Game two couldn't have been more different, aside from the 'Noles needing those big bats. UConn surprised the 'Noles in the first, jumping on pitcher Jamie Arnold to take at 2-0 lead. FSU struggled to score early, but were able to tie it up off a James Tibbs III homer. It wouldn't be the last time Tibbs homered in the game.

The 'Noles right fielder belted three home runs in the game on five total hits with six RBI's.

FSU and UConn went back and forth, trading runs and the lead. FSU took a one-run lead in the fifth, but they couldn't keep the Huskies at bay. The 'Noles even took an 8-7 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but Matt Malcom jacked a shot to right center to tie it at eight and send the game into extras.

The nerves set in as innings 10 and 11 were scoreless. But then Tibbs and his unstoppable bat stepped up to the plate in the top of the 12th and sent his third home run of the game sky high out to right field. 'Noles pitcher Conner Whittaker was able to hold UConn scoreless once again and the 'Noles punched their ticket to Omaha.

Now that the stage is set, Florida State has a big test on Friday.

The Seminoles will take on Tennessee, the No. 1-seeded team in the tournament. The Vols won 55 games this season on their way to Omaha. They won the SEC championship and dispatched Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Miss in the Knoxville regional before taking down Evansville 2-1 in the Super Regional.

Evansville's Purple Aces showed that the Vols can be beat, defeating Tennessee in game two of the Super Regional and handing the Vols their first loss since game one of the SEC Tournament. It was the Aces' bats that won them game two with 13 hits scoring 10 runs. That bodes well for the 'Noles as their presence at the plate is clearly their strength.

Florida State will meet Tennessee in Omaha on Friday at 7 p.m.