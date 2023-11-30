Will Seminoles survive Louisville and make the playoffs? History says it might not be pretty | KEN WILLIS

In nearly a decade of the college football playoffs, one of the four teams usually proves to be way out of its competitive depth, in spite of its regular-season record and/or pedigree.

And no, it’s not always Notre Dame.

Once, after the 2016 season, it was Washington, and might be again this year. Another time it was Michigan State. Two years ago it was Cincinnati, and each of the past two years you could suggest Michigan was over its head.

Last year, a year after their 34-11 semifinal loss to Georgia, the Wolverines lost their semi by just a touchdown, 51-45. But the loss was to a TCU team that turned into Vanderbilt the following week — a 65-7 loss to the back-to-back Dawgs.

This year, that overmatched squad could be dressed in garnett and gold.

Can Mike Norvell's Seminoles win their most important game of the year without their most important player?

THE SANDLOT AT 30 Reunion weekend for classic film coming to New Smyrna Beach | KEN WILLIS

DAYTONA 500 Speedway announces earliest Daytona 500 sellout in NASCAR modern era

Florida State without Jordan Travis at QB is good — darn good, perhaps — but probably not one of the four best. The 12-0 Seminoles play two-loss Louisville in the ACC championship game Saturday, and the gambling public realizes this is no gimme with backup QB Tate Rodemaker at the helm — midweek lines have the ’Noles favored by just 2½.

Four one-loss teams sit 5-through-8 in the newest playoff rankings: Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama. All but Ohio State have a conference championship game coming up and if they win, the political spinning will be intense as they make the case for playoff inclusion.

Yes, even if FSU manages to beat Louisville.

For the playoff committee, the easiest scenario would be the top four teams — Georgia, Michigan, Washington, FSU — each winning this week. If that happens, the pecking order likely stays the same and FSU would have to play Georgia in one semifinal.

Look away, folks.

But you just know there’s no way regular order takes over — not in this final season of a four-team playoff. So set the current rankings alongside this weekend’s schedule and have some fun drawing up a long list of chaotic circumstances that would get any one of those 5-through-8 teams to the semifinal.

For the first time since 2014, it’s ACC Championship Game week in Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/xn2ZFURtFV — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) November 28, 2023

Simultaneously, you can roadmap a scenario to get any of the current top four kicked to the curb. Maybe even FSU, regardless of whether the ’Noles beat Louisville. Terribly unfair? Probably, but committees of all sorts have done stranger things. You've seen C-SPAN.

Just wait ’til next year at this time, when we’ll be deciphering ways the teams ranked 13th through 15th might sneak into the newly expanded playoffs. If that was in play this year, No. 14 Louisville would have extra incentive to win the ACC title game.

Can’t wait for the “We’re Number 12” chants to break out in places like Corvallis, Oxford and, assuming we can dream, College Station!

Write on!

HEY, WILLIE!

It warms the cockles of my heart whenever I hear a sportswriter speak out against MLB's designated hitter, as you did last week.

I have been against this from its inception. Let the pitcher feel the lumber and the DH feel the leather. And I would think the games would speed up on their own without the “designated bench sitter” getting four at-bats a game.

RICK IN ORMOND BY THE SEA

HEY, RICK!

The DH was born in 1973 as a “three-year experiment.” We just concluded our 17th three-year trial, it still stinks, but like kudzu and Dolly Parton, it’s apparently here to stay.

Meanwhile, I’m stealing “Lumber and Leather” from you and directing my sotted counsel, F. Lee Barley, to apply for copyright.

At age 77, Dolly Parton achieves the highest charting album of her career. “Rockstar” debuts at number 3 on this week’s Billboard 200. pic.twitter.com/Aj3K6lWnHn — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 29, 2023

Rank & File

The weekly ranking of Florida’s seven big-league college football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends, and a little insight from Mr. Barley during a rare upright moment …

1. FSU (12-0). This week: vs. Louisville. To be trendy and pick the Cardinals, you have to overlook their loss last week, at home, to Kentucky, which had lost five of its last six games. The line says FSU by 2½, so why not? The pick: ’Noles 17, Cardinals 14½.

2. UCF (6-6). Just when we were writing off the whole season, the Knights won three of their last four and escaped the Big 12 cellar. Following whichever off-Broadway bowl invite they land, is Timmy McClain the QB going forward, or does Gus Malzahn roll his shopping cart through the transfer portal? The answer to both of those questions might be “yes.”

"Quarterback is just one thing I do. It's not who I am." - @JohnRhysPlumlee



Very self-aware answer today from John Rhys Plumlee on what he hopes his legacy will be as he leaves #UCF



Knights are going to miss this guy pic.twitter.com/M60vSdH2TN — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) November 26, 2023

3. USF (6-6). The Bulls were 4-4 in the American Conference, and further epitomizing their .500 season, they never won or lost more than two straight. Freshman QB Byrum Brown is the cornerstone. He was one of just two QBs in the nation to throw for 3,000 and run for 700. Not a bad opening season for head coach Alex Golesh, who said, “six wins is not the standard; never will be.” They’ll get a shot at seven next month.

4. Miami (7-5). The ’Canes were 3-5 in the ACC, with all eight of those games coming after a 4-0 start against three overmatched teams and Texas A&M. QB Tyler Van Dyke has hit the portal and don’t bet against him landing in a good spot and producing in a big way — that’s just the way things go for Miami these days.

5. Florida (5-7). Next year’s schedule includes SEC newcomer Texas as well as in-state rivals Miami and UCF, and yes, I called UCF an in-state rival. Following a time-honored script for coaches under fire, Billy Napier jettisoned a pair of assistants this week and, let’s assume, will eventually hire a special-teams coach.

6. FAU (4-8). It was a No-Win November for the Owls, who were 4-4 before dropping their final four games to lock in a third straight losing season.

7. FIU (4-8). The Panthers were 3-1 in mid-September. Finished ninth in C-USA, but only because the conference doesn’t have 10 teams.

The (other) Picks

On the way to winning 29 straight football games, it’s only natural to produce a few wins that aren’t exactly lookers. For Georgia, the late TD to beat Auburn and the second-half comeback to survive South Carolina come to mind.

You might even include last week’s ho-hum win by 8 over Tech. Were the Dawgs simply looking ahead to the SEC championship game? Was Alabama? That’s the prevailing wisdom, considering the Tide resorted to a borderline miracle to beat Auburn.

Twenty-nine is a big number in football. Sometimes, you have to assume the laws of gravity will eventually take over. And you have to assume Nick Saban will think of something.

Or, in the words of the great John Prine, "Who knew that topless lady ... had something up her sleeve" — Crimson Tide by 3.

These Iron Bowl T-shirts are unbelievable and on sale NOW! #RollTide | @AlabamaFTBL — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) November 28, 2023

● Elsewhere: Michigan 11, Iowa 6; Oregon by 12 over Washington; Texas big over Oklahoma State; Troy over App State; Tulane beats SMU; Toledo beats Ohio’s Miami; and smack-dab in the snowy middle of that Michigan mitt, the Scots of Alma by 12 over the visiting Cortland Red Dragons.

BTW: Alma is the alma mater of two coaching giants — George Allen and Bob Devaney. Prior to the mid-’30s, the Scots were known as the “Fighting Presbyterians.” When it was decided that “Go Presbyterians” didn’t exactly roll off the tongue, school administrators leaned on the religion’s Scottish roots and a new name was born.

True story.

Saturday’s game starts at noon and if you’re in the area and hungry for pre-game brunch, head to Superior Street, take a left, and you’ll find the Block House restaurant. Chef recommends the Southwest Benedict ($14), which subs chorizo for ham, pico for chives, and includes a spiced hollandaise, all of which should be washed down by a vanilla vodka-based espresso martini ($10).

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: College playoffs: It's Dawgs, Wolverines, Huskies and 'Noles ... for now