Seminoles bounce back after heartbreaking loss in Omaha

Jun. 17—{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}The Florida State Seminoles got off to a strange start in their return to Omaha. Game one against Tennessee started off fantastic for the 'Noles as they scored six in the third inning and led 9-4 after the fourth.{span class="Apple-converted-space"} {/span}{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}However, the only question for the 'Noles all year reared it'a ugly head once again. The bullpen. Ace Jamie Arnold, who got the start, went five innings and gave up eight hits and walked four though he had four K's. The rest of the pitching staff didn't do much better. In total, the 'Noles pitchers combined for five walks, ten errors, they gave up 18 hits and allowed 12 runs. They also gave up four extra base hits and two homers.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}Despite all of this, Florida State led by three in the bottom of the ninth. Unfortunately, the closers couldn't hold it down.{span class="Apple-converted-space"} {/span}{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}The Vols rallied to score three in the ninth to tie it up, then up stepped Dylan Dreiling, who knocked a single to left center and drove in the game winning run for the walk-off win.{span class="Apple-converted-space"} {/span}{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}It didn't help the 'Noles that what should have been a strike on a checked swing that would have ended the game was missed by the umpire, allowing the Vols to take the victory. Had the checked swing call been correct, or even sent to replay, the 'Noles would have won the game and sent No. 1-seeded Tennessee to the losers bracket.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}Florida State and their pitching staff did bounce back, however, when they faced Virginia in the losers bracket.{span class="Apple-converted-space"} {/span}{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}The 'Noles' defense and mound presence was solid. Despite giving up 10 hits in the game, they allowed just three runs. Carson Dorsey got the start, going seven innings and recording seven K's. Brennan Oxford came in relief and went a pair of innings with one K and one hit.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}The FSU bats were excellent knocking in seven RBI's on seven hits and three homers. Jaime Ferrer was excellent with four RBI's in the game. Ferrer has been unstoppable in the 'Noles two games in Omaha. He has combined for four hits, eight RBI's, one walk, three home runs, an extra base hit and just one strikeout in nine at-bats.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}After eliminating Virginia, the 'Noles will now face North Carolina, who was sent to the losers bracket after a 6-1 loss to Tennessee. The Tar Heels were the ones who sent Virginia to the losers bracket in a gutsy 3-2 win that saw UNC walk it off in the ninth.

What bodes well for FSU in this matchup, is North Carolina's lack of scoring prowess in Omaha. Through two games the Tar Heels have scored four runs total. Meanwhile, the Seminoles have put up a total of 18 runs in the CWS.{/span}

{p class="p1"}{span class="s1"}Florida State will meet North Carolina in the CWS with elimination and a shot at the semifinals on the line on Tuesday at 2 p.m.{/span}