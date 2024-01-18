Seminoles beat Hurricanes to extend road winning streak vs. Miami

CORAL GABLES — The Hurricanes’ basketball team has achieved new heights over the previous two seasons, but one accomplishment still eludes them: beating rival Florida State at home.

The Seminoles (11-6, 5-1 ACC) came to the Watsco Center having won five straight games in Coral Gables, and they extended that streak to six with an 84-75 win over Miami (12-5, 3-3 ACC) on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes struggled with the Seminoles in the first half, falling behind by 10 points as the first half came to an end. The deficit got wider early in the second half, as FSU went up 53-37 early in the second period.

Miami fought back in the second half, going on an 8-0 run to cut into FSU’s lead and getting within two points of Florida State. But the Seminoles held off the Hurricanes’ advance and held onto their lead.

A Norchad Omier basket put Miami back within two points with five minutes left in the second half, but Florida State once again kept UM at bay.

The Seminoles, who have won five straight games, dominated Miami in the paint, outscoring UM 52-34. FSU’s size advantage helped it beat Miami 41-35 on the boards, as well.

The Hurricanes also had an uncharacteristically poor night shooting from the free-throw line, making just 58.3 percent of their shots. They entered the game shooting nearly 79 percent on foul shots.

Nijel Pack led the Hurricanes with 19 points, while Omier and Wooga Poplar added 15 each. Omier also racked up 15 rebounds. Matthew Cleveland, facing off against his former team, scored two points.