Seminoles take back number four spot with big win over Virginia Tech

Oct. 10—TALLAHASSEE- With a 39-17 victory over Virginia Tech and Texas losing to Oklahoma, Florida State has moved back into the top four behind Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State. The win over unranked Virginia Tech confirmed what Florida State seems to be: a power house offense with a super star quarterback and running back with a defense that could get them in trouble.

Jordan Travis was solid against VT with 170 yards in the air on 18 completions and a pair of touchdowns. The FSU run game was on full display with 282 yards, 200 of which were recorded by Trey Benson. Benson led the Seminoles rushers with 11 carries and two touchdowns on the day.

The receiving core looked good with multiple players with 30 plus yards receiving and three or more receptions. Benson even got in on the action with three receptions of his own for 15 yards.

The defense looked much better, especially against the passing game. They held Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones to just 104 yards and a 51% completion percentage. The only VT receivers who were truly elective were Jaylin Lane, who had six receptions for 51 yards, and Bhayshul Tuten, who came away with four catches for just 25 yards. VT didn't have a passing touchdown.

Where the Hokies did find success was the run game. They put over 200 yards on the Seminoles, who have shown some weakness against the run this season. Florida State did make up for the big yardage by forcing three fumbles in the game, though they only recovered one.

With this relatively easy win, the Seminoles are now back in the top four, taking the place of Texas. Florida State should have another easy win in their next game against Syracuse to improve to 6-0, but then they get into the dicy part of their schedule. They will face a Duke team that looks dangerous and is led by an NFL caliber QB in Riley Leonard. Then the Seminoles will have possibly their toughest two week stretch where they take on Pitt in Pittsburgh, which is thought to be a trap game, as they face Miami the week after. However, with Miami's implosion this past week against Georgia Tech and their brutal schedule leading up to the Miami FSU game, that contest just got much less scary for the Seminoles.

It is entirely possible that Florida State will win out as their toughest challenge left looks like a bruised Florida team. The Seminoles are far and away the best team in the ACC and will likely claim the title. Now, the question is can they compete against the likes of Michigan and Georgia? That is a question that really can't be answered until the playoffs. The Seminoles simply haven't played high caliber opponents this season. It's unclear if they could overcome these top three teams, but, as of right now, it looks like the FSU offense has the tools to get it done. They can score, but the defense will have to be strong in order to give the Seminoles a shot at a national championship.