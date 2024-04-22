Seminole water polo, Leesburg weightlifting are FHSAA state champs; plus playoff pairings
The Sanford Seminole High School girls water polo team completed an undefeated season with a state championship victory that fulfilled a long-sought mission on Saturday.
Sophomore standout Halle Zimlich scored 5 goals as the Seminoles (31-0) topped West Orange 10-6 in an all-Central Florida FHSAA final at Belen Jesuit of Miami. That pushed to the pinnacle a program built by Tony Ackerson, who was head coach for the SHS aquatics programs for 36 years before stepping down in 2022.
Ackerson handed the reins to his son, Ryan, but stayed connected as an assistant coach and they celebrated Saturday’s championship together.
“I grew up watching my dad being the coach and being invested in all the swim and water polo teams,” Ryan said Monday. “The dream was always to win a state (team) title. It was a special moment for him. Really emotional. Really cool.”
Goalkeeper Cassidy Hardin, who had 6 saves and 2 assists, was the only senior among seven Seminoles who played Saturday so the win streak could last awhile.
Juniors Fiona Pando (3 goals) and Caroline Brown (2) got in on the scoring and Vivian Swain, a sophomore, had 5 assists.
Kate Martin scored twice for West Orange (25-6). Surraya Fadloullah added 2 assists and a goal for the Warriors.
Dr. Phillips (29-3) fell just short of winning the boys water polo state championship game. The Panthers lost 9-8 against Miami Gulliver Prep (22-4).
Gulliver ousted Seminole 14-8 in a boys semifinal.
Leesburg lifts title
Also Saturday, the Leesburg boys weightlifting team repeated as the Class 2A Olympic style champions at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
Kayden Adams won his weight class and Jeremy Lacey, Zach Field, Ryan Thompson and Logan Thompson were individual runner-ups for the Yellow Jackets, who outscored Choctawhatchee of Fort Walton Beach, 35-27, for the crown.
Adams won the 129-pound title with snatch and clean and jerk lifts totaling 405 pounds.
Lacey was the 119-pound winner in the Traditional division with a 440 total.
Kevin Hill of Kissimmee Liberty was the 169 weight class Olympic champ (580).
Flag football
Tuesday’s region semifinal pairings:
2A Region 1
East River at Timber Creek
New Smyrna Beach at Boone
2A Region 2
Dr. Phillips at Horizon
2A Region 3
Harmony at Martin County
1A Region 2
Jones at Wildwood
Tennis
Tuesday’s region semifinal pairings:
Boys Class 4A
Boone at Winter Park
Lake Mary at Timber Creek
Boone at Winter Park
Melbourne at Lake Nona *
Windermere at Vero Beach
Boys Class 3A
Edgewater at Seabreeze
Lyman at Auburndale
South Fork at Lake Buena Vista
East River at Sebastian River
Boys Class 2A
Eustis at Crystal River
Merritt Island at Lake Highland Prep
Bishop Moore at Satellite
Boys Class 1A
The First Academy at Trinity Prep
Geneva at Windermere Prep #
Girls Class 4A
West Orange at Winter Park
Lake Mary at Boone
East Lake at Celebration
Melbourne at Lake Nona *
Olympia at Vero Beach
Girls Class 3A
Edgewater at New Smyrna Beach
Okeechobee at Kissimmee Gateway
St. Cloud at South Fork
Girls Class 2A
Mount Dora at Hernando
Merritt Island at Lake Highland Prep
Bishop Moore at Satellite
Girls Class 1A
The First Academy at Trinity Prep
Geneva at Cornerstone Charter
Florida Prep at Master’s Academy
(*at USTA National Campus)
(# Monday match)
Varsity content editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.