Seminole water polo, Leesburg weightlifting are FHSAA state champs; plus playoff pairings

The Sanford Seminole High School girls water polo team completed an undefeated season with a state championship victory that fulfilled a long-sought mission on Saturday.

Sophomore standout Halle Zimlich scored 5 goals as the Seminoles (31-0) topped West Orange 10-6 in an all-Central Florida FHSAA final at Belen Jesuit of Miami. That pushed to the pinnacle a program built by Tony Ackerson, who was head coach for the SHS aquatics programs for 36 years before stepping down in 2022.

Ackerson handed the reins to his son, Ryan, but stayed connected as an assistant coach and they celebrated Saturday’s championship together.

“I grew up watching my dad being the coach and being invested in all the swim and water polo teams,” Ryan said Monday. “The dream was always to win a state (team) title. It was a special moment for him. Really emotional. Really cool.”

Goalkeeper Cassidy Hardin, who had 6 saves and 2 assists, was the only senior among seven Seminoles who played Saturday so the win streak could last awhile.

Juniors Fiona Pando (3 goals) and Caroline Brown (2) got in on the scoring and Vivian Swain, a sophomore, had 5 assists.

Kate Martin scored twice for West Orange (25-6). Surraya Fadloullah added 2 assists and a goal for the Warriors.

Dr. Phillips (29-3) fell just short of winning the boys water polo state championship game. The Panthers lost 9-8 against Miami Gulliver Prep (22-4).

Gulliver ousted Seminole 14-8 in a boys semifinal.

Leesburg lifts title

Also Saturday, the Leesburg boys weightlifting team repeated as the Class 2A Olympic style champions at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Kayden Adams won his weight class and Jeremy Lacey, Zach Field, Ryan Thompson and Logan Thompson were individual runner-ups for the Yellow Jackets, who outscored Choctawhatchee of Fort Walton Beach, 35-27, for the crown.

Adams won the 129-pound title with snatch and clean and jerk lifts totaling 405 pounds.

Lacey was the 119-pound winner in the Traditional division with a 440 total.

Kevin Hill of Kissimmee Liberty was the 169 weight class Olympic champ (580).

Flag football

Tuesday’s region semifinal pairings:

2A Region 1

East River at Timber Creek

New Smyrna Beach at Boone

2A Region 2

Dr. Phillips at Horizon

2A Region 3

Harmony at Martin County

1A Region 2

Jones at Wildwood

Tennis

Tuesday’s region semifinal pairings:

Boys Class 4A

Boone at Winter Park

Lake Mary at Timber Creek

Melbourne at Lake Nona *

Windermere at Vero Beach

Boys Class 3A

Edgewater at Seabreeze

Lyman at Auburndale

South Fork at Lake Buena Vista

East River at Sebastian River

Boys Class 2A

Eustis at Crystal River

Merritt Island at Lake Highland Prep

Bishop Moore at Satellite

Boys Class 1A

The First Academy at Trinity Prep

Geneva at Windermere Prep #

Girls Class 4A

West Orange at Winter Park

Lake Mary at Boone

East Lake at Celebration

Melbourne at Lake Nona *

Olympia at Vero Beach

Girls Class 3A

Edgewater at New Smyrna Beach

Okeechobee at Kissimmee Gateway

St. Cloud at South Fork

Girls Class 2A

Mount Dora at Hernando

Merritt Island at Lake Highland Prep

Bishop Moore at Satellite

Girls Class 1A

The First Academy at Trinity Prep

Geneva at Cornerstone Charter

Florida Prep at Master’s Academy

(*at USTA National Campus)

(# Monday match)

