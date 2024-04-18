Seminole’s top RB welcomes aboard another Super60 RB in transfer Khamani Robinson | Recruiting Insider

Transferring students have become normal with high school football programs lately. Agree or disagree with the current trends, it’s happening and it’s not just football. The majority of the transfers, however, are football players and they make distinct impacts.

Many times when a player transfers, there is the possibility for tension among the ranks. Oftentimes, a player expected to take on a lead role is displaced by a transfer.

That has not been the case at Seminole High this spring. Rodney Grant was the heir apparent as lead running back. Having shared that role with graduating senior Trey Clark, Grant was expected to be the man for his senior year.

Grant, however, will be back to sharing duties, and he doesn’t seem to be bothered one bit. Daytona Beach Mainland running back Khamani Robinson, fresh off a state championship with the Bucs, has transferred to Seminole and the ‘Noles suddenly have one of the best 1-2 backfield punches in the entire state.

They’re very similar. Robinson is ranked No. 28 in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60, while Grant is 29th. They are basically the same size at about 6 feet and 190 pounds. They’re both fast, although Robinson may be more of a breakaway runner. Grant is the grinder and can get the tough yards when needed, but he, too, is shifty. Regardless of their roles, the pair is excited about the upcoming season.

They have already become good friends.

Coach Karl Calhoun has seen the camaraderie firsthand.

“They’re both great players and Rodney wants to win, and Khamani wants to win,” Calhoun said. “They’re both in the same workout group and it’s a brotherhood-type of deal with those guys.”

Grant has welcomed Robinson into the fold, instead of holding any animosity toward his new teammate.

“Rodney’s not like that. He did the same thing last year when he split carries with Trey,” Calhoun said. “Overall it makes us better, it makes us more dynamic, it gives us a different look in the backfield and there’s no issue there with anything.”

Grant is ready to get going with his new Seminole partner.

“It’s great. I really appreciate it. We’re just trying to accomplish our main goal, a state championship,” he said. “Team bonding is everything, and that’s what brings the team together and that’s how we win games.

“I’ve waiting been on this, my senior year, all during high school and so I’m really looking forward to this. It’s going to be great. State champs for sure.”

Robinson has tasted the prize medal between his teeth, but he’s not shy about wanting more. Seminole, of course, also is no stranger to state titles, having won in 2008 and ’20.

Spring practice starts in Florida on April 29. Robinson left an unresolved situation at Mainland where coach Travis Roland had resigned in February to take a job in Georgia. That was not the only motivating factor.

“It kind of was, because as he made his decision that’s when I made my decision,” Robinson said. “But, I just feel like this is better for me and I can get more exposure. I feel good. I got someone else who can help me in the backfield so I don’t get my body beat up.

“I also have another person who can help me understand the playbook.”

Maybe it’s a facade. Maybe, secretly, each player thinks he is better than the other. But they don’t show it. They were like peas in a pod while taking in the recent UCF spring game at the Bounce House.

“I think things are going to go way better than last year,” said Robinson. “I need one more ring. That would be great, accomplishing two rings in high school.”

Recruiting has not exactly been a revolving door for the duo, but it’s bound to pick up this spring. Robinson has two Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offers (Marshall and Pittsburgh), while Grant is still awaiting his first.

Neither would mind playing at UCF.

“Seminole-UCF connection all the way,” Grant said.

The Seminoles will be loaded once again. FSU commit Ethan Pritchard (6-2, 200), the No. 9 Super60 prospect, leads the defense at linebacker. Rising junior Max Buchanan (6-4, 275), the top player in the 2025 Super60, anchors the offensive line at one tackle spot and there are high expectations for incoming quarterback Michael Clayton (6-3 1/2, 200), a rising junior who transferred from Edgewater.

“We have a motto, IOU, which means It’s Only Us,” Calhoun said. “We worry about what’s in the building. With other people, whether it’s high expectations or low expectations, we know the expectations we have for our program. The kids embrace that and we work hard every day trying not to listen to the outside noise.

“As long as we are doing what we need to do within our program, I think the kids are satisfied and happy with that.”

