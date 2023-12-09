Seminole’s Preston Watson excited about new Duke coach Manny Diaz

Sanford Seminole defensive tackle Preston Watson, who had a home visit recently with several Duke assistant coaches, was pleased this week after learning Duke had hired former Miami coach Manny Diaz as its head coach.

Watson, who has been committed to Duke since February, is quite familiar with Diaz through the recruiting trails and he was happy to hear about the new hire. The No. 2 player in the Sentinel’s 2024 Central Florida Super60, was shocked when former Duke head coach Mike Elko left for Texas A&M, but he has resolidified his commitment to Duke and will sign with the Blue Devils on Dec. 20, early National Signing Day.

“I love that hire, coming from a Hurricane fan since birth,” Watson said via text Friday night. “I know a lot about Manny, and when you talk about a culture hire, you can’t get any better than Manny Diaz.

“Can’t wait to get to Durham and see him take this program to new heights.”

Diaz comes over from Penn State, where he was defensive coordinator and led the Nittany Lions to new heights, leading the nation in yards allowed this season with 223.2 yards per game, the lowest total since Alabama in 2011. He was head coach at Miami for three seasons (2019-2021).

Watson, who is an outstanding student at Seminole and carries a 3.8 GPA, had a terrific senior season. He had 70 total tackles and 22 tackles for loss. He also had nine sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman was recently named the Orlando Touchdown Club’s Defensive Player of the Year, as well has earning all-conference, all-district and all-state honors.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football and college football recruiting. You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. Email him at chays@orlandosentinel.com.

