Seminole OT Max Buchanan debuts at No. 1 in Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60 | Recruiting Insider

Max Buchanan is probably the best cheerleader, not wearing a skirt, for the Sanford Seminole football team. He’s certainly the biggest. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Buchanan can easily be spotted jumping up and down, rooting for his teammates when the defense is on the field.

Of course, when Seminole’s offense is on the field, he’s busy. The junior offensive tackle is a master of his craft and he’s been the starting left tackle at Seminole since he was a freshman. Today we debut the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60 and Buchanan finds himself atop the list.

“I think I stack up pretty well with the rest of the guys out there,” he said. “I’ve been around for a long time and I’ve played against most of the guys out there, and I know a lot of them.”

It wasn’t an easy choice, and the No. 1 position was bounced around a bit between Buchanan and Cocoa receiver Jayvan Boggs, West Orange safety Ivan Taylor, and even a pair of Buchanan’s teammates at Seminole, Mr. Everything David Parks and linebacker Ethan Pritchard.

Three of those players are already committed to their colleges of choice, and should nothing change between now and December signing day 2024, Boggs is headed to Ohio State, Taylor is committed to Notre Dame and Pritchard is pledged to FSU.

Buchanan is still open, but of his 19 Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offers he does have a Top 10, plus one, and he listed them in no specific order: “LSU, West Virginia, Auburn, UCF, Ole Miss, Florida, Penn State, Miami, Clemson, FSU and then Mars Hill University.”

The Mars Hill mention may fall into the Mr. Rogers category of “one of these things is not like the other,” but there is a reason. Buchanan’s father, Jordan Buchanan, played at Mars Hill and the same coaching staff remains.

Buchanan said it’s nice to have his father in his corner, and he is even on the Seminole coaching staff, but the younger Buchanan said there can be some drawbacks.

“There’s definitely good and bad about it,” he laughed. “Football gets brought back to the house a lot, so it can turn bad sometimes. We both know we love each other, but we get into arguments about football stuff.”

He’s one of the leaders on the Seminole football team, and certainly the biggest fan of all of his teammates. Coach Karl Calhoun, of course, says he loves having the big man.

“Max is a staple for out football team. Obviously it all starts up front and he is big a catalyst up there,” he said. “He’s a big presence, and the way he carries himself on and off the field is a big thing for us. … He really finishes blocks, he pulls around nice and he’s a big focal point of our offense. We do a lot of special things with Max.

“He’s a great motivator. He loves when the other guys make plays and he’s a motivator and a big inspiration for the guys on the field. His effort is never in question. He’s just a great player.”

Buchanan, who carries a 3.8 GPA, takes his leadership role seriously. During his upcoming senior year he knows it will be even more important.

“I definitely have a lot of confidence in myself and I know I’m going to push everyone and hold everyone to a higher standard,” he said. “I love cheering on my boys on defense. Monday through Tursday, we bash heads and yell at each other and all that, but besides that, I love them.”

He plays tackle in high school, but his size likely will dictate a move to an interior line position. He’s every bit as capable at guard or center as he is at tackle. He has great technique as a blocker, with excellent footwork and exceptional use of his hands. He is rarely called for holding, which is a huge key, especially at the next level.

“I’m glad that college coaches are looking at me for every position and not just thinking of putting me on one side or at just the tackle spot,” Buchanan said. “They’re looking at me for everything and all colleges know that I can snap the ball, too.

“It helps them out a lot, because they don’t have to just recruit a tackle or a center. They’re recruiting at every position when they recruit me.”

Seminole won the state title in 2020 just before Buchanan’s arrival at the varsity level, but the Seminoles have fallen short in the playoffs the past three years. Buchanan hopes to change that next season.

“I would say it’s a letdown if we don’t. That’s the standard here and we haven’t gotten it done in the past few years,” Buchanan said. “It’s been hard on all of us because we’ve put in state-championship level work and we know we can get to that level. It’s just mental mistakes.”

Seminole has won two state titles, the other being in 2008, and the Sanford community not only has high expectations for their boys but it is also one of the top supporting communities in all of Central Florida, filling the stands every home game.

“It’s amazing. We always know that our community is pushing us,” Buchanan said. “They’re always out there on Friday nights and it’s just a great feeling.”

There is one other thing he wants to do before he leaves Seminole High.

“I have to put weight on,” he said. “I know I’m a big guy, but I need to get bigger and get to that college size now. It’s my last year and I need to start looking forward to the future.”

