On to the semifinals as Cannon Falls continues stellar run in Section 1, Class 2A baseball playoffs

ROCHESTER — The Cannon Falls baseball team is peaking at the right time.

The Bombers were a modest 9-10 during the regular season, but had last year's state tournament experience to fall back on. Cannon Falls has surged during the Section 1, Class 2A playoffs and move to 3-0 as the fourth-seeded Bombers deated No. 4 Pine Island 8-3 in the winners bracket semifinals on Monday.

"At the beginning of the season, we were just figuring things out," Cannon Falls junior Jack Meyers said. "We were walking guys, the bats weren't going and the fielding wasn't there. But we worked at every practice and we got better."

Meyers earned the win on Monday as he pitched an eight-hitter and struck out six. He stranded seven runners and got out of several jams before settling in and retired 11 of the final 13 hitters he faced.

"Jack's been really good all year," Cannon Falls coach Bucky Lindow said. "And that's a tough lineup. He got out of some tough situations. It shows you the competitor that he is. He's a good one."

Meyers left the bases stranded in the third inning and a runner on third in the fourth. Both were one-out threats.

"My first outing was pretty rough but since then I've been pitching pretty well and my defense is making plays," Meyers said.

Meyers was the staff ace a year ago when the Bombers earned a state berth and placed fifth in Class 2A. Two other key players back are Aaron Melhouse and Preston Schonfelder and they both came up huge on Monday.

Lindow says last year's state experience has also paid off this season.

"Absolutely," he said. "A couple of the guys who came through today with big hits today played a big role last year."

Schonfelder pulled a two-run homer to right in the fifth to give Cannon Falls the lead for good at 4-3. He added an RBI single single off the wall in right in the sixth to make the score 5-3.

"We've got that battle in us," Schonfelder said. "We knew we could be anybody because we just beat (No. 1 seed) Cal(edonia). We knew we could hang with anyone."

Schonfelder was a key reserve a year ago and was an effective pinch hitter. His home run was his first of the season and came in a huge spot.

"That was the first one (homer) of the year, so I finally got that one for me," he said. "Just find a good pitch and put a good swing on it. It felt good, real good."

Melhouse, in his third year as a starter in center field, had two huge doubles for the Bombers, both to the gap in left center.

"They've experienced it before so they're more relaxed, more calm," Lindow said.

Melhouse had an RBI double in the third inning and then his three-run, extra-base hit with two outs in the sixth inning increased Cannon Falls' lead from 5-3 to 8-3.

Lindow said the Bombers are having more fun and are a bit looser since the beginning of the season.

"When you're the No. 8 seed, the pressure's off," he said.

The win moves Cannon Falls to 12-10 while Pine Island slips to 14-9 and will have to play in an elimination game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Hudson Field.

The Bombers will face the winner of the other semifinal game, No. 2 La Crescent-Hokah (16-5) or No. 3 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (14-6), in the winners bracket finals at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Field.

"The bats have been hot lately so we just have to keep swinging it," Meyers said.

Cannon Falls 8, Pine Island 3

Cannon Falls#101#024#0#—#8#6#1

Pine Island#200#100#0#—#3#8#2

No. 8 Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 2 R; Dylan Banks 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 SB; Preston Schoenfelder 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Aaron Melhouse 2-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Ethan Deutch 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitcher: Jack Meyers (WP) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

No. 3 Pine Island: Ivan Loy 1-for-3; Nick Bauer 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Brandon Week 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Lincoln Braaten 1-for-3; Luke Sems 1 RBI; Mason Jasperson 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 SB; Nick Thein 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Nick Bauer (LP) 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 9 K; Alex Knox 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Ivan Loy 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.