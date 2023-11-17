Semifinal tests: Flat Rock, Whiteford still chasing state titles

Flat Rock’s football team hit the road last week for the first time in the state playoffs.

Whiteford gives it a try this week.

Officially, both teams will be playing at a neutral site in the state semifinals, but it will be Whiteford’s first venture away from the walk through the woods to its home field.

The road didn’t feel like the road for Flat Rock last week as the school mustered six full busses of fans for the game at Detroit Southeastern.

“Our team is in the Final Four with a District and Regional championship to show for it and an opportunity to play at Ford Field with one more win,” Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said. “It doesn't get much more exciting than that.

“I am most happy for the kids and their families because they are creating memories they will never forget.”

Here are previews of the state semifinal games for Whiteford and Flat Rock.

Whiteford's Ryin Ruddy jumps over a tackler during a 54-6 rout of White Pidgeon in a Division 8 Regional championship game Friday night.

Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-4) vs. Whiteford (12-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Adrian College.

Division: 8

All-time series: Whiteford leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Whiteford beat Richard 56-19 in the 2022 District finals.

Gabriel Richard playoff history: The Pioneers are in the semifinals for the first time in school history.

Whiteford playoff history: This is Whiteford’s 12th straight playoff appearance and 24th all-time with state championships coming in 2017 and 2022. Playoff record 33-21.

Whiteford statistical leaders: Jake Iott 120 rushes for 803 yards and 7 TDs; Hunter DeBarr 105 rushes for 791 yards and 12 TDs, 14 catches for 277 yards and 4 TDs; Drew Knaggs 111 rushes for 636 yards; Ryin Ruddy 38 rushes for 399 yards, 23-for-37 passing for 438 yards; Tre Eitniear 41-for-79 passing for 949 yards; Kolby Masserant 39 catches for school-record 889 yards and school-record 12 TDs.

Stepan Masserant and Brek Ruddy tackle a Hudson ballcarrier Whiteford beat Hudson 24-14 Friday night in the Division 8 District finals.

Game notes: Richard started the season 1-2 but rebounded late to get into the playoffs. Coach Aaron Gant is an Orchard Lake St. Mary’s product who played at Ohio State University from 2006 to 2011. … Whiteford’s last game at Docking Stadium on the Adrian College campus was in the Division 8 semifinals against Hudson in 2021, which is the last time the Bobcats lost.

Comments from Gabriel Richard coach Aaron Grant (first year, took over after game one 8-3): “Our guys are a lot better than the record shows. Those losses (early in the season) definitely helped show them the type of team they wanted to be. We beat ourselves early in the season.”

Comments from Whiteford coach Todd Thieken (second year 26-0): “They play more of a spread-type offense. It’s been a while since we’ve seen that. At this point in the year, the competition is going to get better and better. We have to make sure we are stepping up our effort.”

Flat Rock's Ben Scully, recoveres a fumble during a 42-6 win over Summit Academy in the Division 5 District finals Friday night.

Flat Rock (9-3) vs. Corunna (12-0)

When:1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Division: 5.

All-time series: First Meeting.

Flat Rock playoff history: Qualified for the fifth time. Won state championship in 1976 and reached Regional finals last year. This is the Rams’ first trip to the semifinals since 1976.

Corunna playoff history: In the playoffs four the fourth straight season and 12th time overall. Also made the state semifinals in 1996.

Flat Rock statistical leaders: Graham Junge 168-of-268 passing for 2,343 yards, 27 TDs, 39 carries for 277 yards rushing; Brian Booms 229 carries for 1,696 yards and 32 TDs, 25 receptions for 320 yards, 2 TDs, 87 tackles; Rocco Breslin 30 receptions for 428 yards and 8 TDs. 56 tackles; Adam Szalay 32 receptions for 568 yards and 7 TDs; Jaycob Pieprzyk 32 receptions for 413 yards. 4 TDs; Alex Gillum 19 receptions for 208 yards, 4 TDs; Jacob Hagan, 66 tackles.

Flat Rock quarterback Graham Junge lunges for extra yards as he is brought down by St. Mary Catholic Central's Chase Terrasi during a 27-18 SMCC win Friday night.

Corunna statistical leaders: Wyatt Bower 90-of-132 for 1,974 yards, 22 TDs, 70 carries for 930 yards, 15 TDs; Jaden Eddington 118 carries, 868 yards, 16 TDs, 89 tackles; Tarick Bower 41 catches, 1,298 yards, 18 TDs; Bryce Eddington, 22 catches, 287 yards, 4 TDs; Dayne Zeeman, 118 tackles.

Game notes: Herrick has been coaching at Corunna since 1994. He was the head coach from 2000-2004, but had to give the job up because his son’s illness. He became the head coach again in 2016. … Corunna won a state track title last spring with twins Tarick and Wyatt Bower leading the way. … When Flat Rock won the 1976 state title, the Rams beat Galesburg-Augusta 27-8 in the semifinals … The winner will take on Frankenmuth (11-1) or Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) for the state championship on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.

Comments from Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume (ninth year 40-46): “Corunna is a very good football team. They have not lost a game all year and have pretty much smoked all their opponents. They are big and physical upfront and get off the ball. Their linebackers hit and their secondary does a great job in coverage. They are well coached and give a lot of different looks. … Like last week, we need to limit explosive plays because they have big play guys all over the field. We need to rally to the ball and try to contain their QB. … On offense, we need to take care of the ball, pick our spots and take what they give us. We need to get the ball into our playmakers' hands and let them do what they do. … Special teams will be very important in this game and we are mindful of this.”

Comments from Corunna coach Steve Herrick (13th year 60-55): “They are obviously very well coached and tough. Their quarterback is very accurate, and they like to run the ball. Defensively, they rally to the ball which is always good … First and foremost, we want to be a physical football team and block and tackle really well. Our kids play hard. We really appreciate that.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Whiteford, Flat Rock ready for state football semifinal games