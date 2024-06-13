A semi-final, internationals, professional debuts... What can we take away from the Academy's season?

Like the first team, the youngsters from the Academy have now finished their season. Between finals, international caps and even debuts with the pros, it was beautiful and rich in emotion. Here's a look back at everything you need to know.

The season has also ended for the young Academy players. Although this unfortunately ended with an elimination of the U17s in the semifinals against Lille, it was still successful, as befits the reputation of AS Monaco. Here’s a look back at all the highlights from each age category. 🔙

A place in the finals for the U-17s 👏

Let’s start with the youngest among them. Authors of a very good league season, the U17s managed to qualify for the final stages of the championship, finishing among the two best runners-up of the season. Winners 2-1 in Strasbourg in the quarterfinals, they unfortunately fell to Lille in the next round at the last second (3-2).

A cruel outcome which should not, however, make us forget this superb season, possible thanks to the collective overseen by Manu Dos Santos where we saw 16 different scorers, led by forward Yannick Dodo and his 13 goals.

A top 4️⃣ for the U-19s

For their part, the U19s, placed in a very tough and closely-fought Group D, narrowly missed qualifying for the finals. Carried among others by Joan Tincres, who scored 16 goals or Nacim Dendani with ten goals, they finished in fourth place, just six points from the top 2. There was a measure of consolation all the same: Frédéric Barilaro’s players won the two derbies against OGC Nice (2-1 then 0-4 ) !

Prestigious wins for the Elite Group 🔝

Like last season, the players from the Elite Group competed in plenty of matches against foreign teams from the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Scotland. It was an opportunity for them to measure themselves against other styles of play and continue their progress. Also competing in the Premier League International Cup, they notably obtained a prestigious victory at Liverpool (1-2) thanks to goals from Enzo Baglieri and Lucas Michal.

From the Elite Group to the pros 📈

From the Elite Group to the professional squad, there is sometimes only a simple step. Some of them were in fact regularly present during training at the Performance Center and made several appearances in the first team during AFCON and the Asian Cup (Platret, Valme, Benama, Babaï). Others also had the chance to make their debut, like Mamadou Coulibaly, who unfortunately suffered a serious knee injury during the last round, Saïmon Bouabré and Lucas Michal.

Four professional contracts ✍️

The Academy plays a major role in AS Monaco’s sporting project and the Club does not hesitate to offer professional contracts to its young talents. Last February, three winners of the Coupe Gambardella in Joan Tincres, Aladji Bamba et Dan Sinaté, as well as Amal Boura, who arrived last summer, have signed pro deals, just like Jules Bery, this week. A regular with the Elite Group , the central defender played 34 times and scored two goals, including a sublime free kick in the Derby against Nice at the start of the season.

Le Groupe Elite de l’AS Monaco creuse l’écart sur celui du Gym juste avant la pause avec ce joli bonbon de Jules Bery sur coup franc. 5-2 ! #ASMOGCN #U23 pic.twitter.com/JUSr9r3mM8 — Thomas (@ThomGucciardi) August 16, 2023

AS Monaco is today one of the largest suppliers of players selected or pre-selected in the various French teams. The total figure fluctuates between 20 and 25 players from the U16s to the U20s, not counting the Espoirs and the senior team. This underlines not only the potential of the players but also the quality of the work being carried out on a daily basis by the trainers.

Plenty of players on international duty 🌍

Like the pros, the Academy is one of the largest suppliers of players to the youth teams of France, Belgium and Morocco. No less than 15 players were in fact called at least once during an international break, like Pape Cabral and Jules Stawiecki, recently present at the U-17 Euros, or even Mayssam Benama, Lucas Michal and Saïmon Bouabré, selected for the Euro U19s, scheduled for July.

Two U18 runners-up 🥈

The latter was particularly highlighted last November and December, during the U18 World Cup, with his teammate Joan Tincres. The two Monegasques indeed reached the final of the competition, lost on penalties to Germany, being great architects of this sublime journey (three goals for the attacker, one in the final for the midfielder) .