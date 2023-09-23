Semaj Morgan scores first Michigan football TD to break tie against Rutgers

True freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan scored his first college touchdown at the right time for Michigan football.

Morgan broke a 7-7 deadlock between the Wolverines and Rutgers midway through the second quarter with a contested catch through contact in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Morgan twisted through pass interference to catch J.J. McCarthy's back-shoulder fade for Michigan's first lead of the game, 14-7.

Morgan continues to be a big contributor in his first season in Ann Arbor. The three-star wide receiver from West Bloomfield was named the Wolverines' offensive rookie of the week for hauling in his first catch and contributing on special teams against UNLV.

Not a bad first career TD 😏@UMichFootball's Semaj Morgan (@SemajM72) reels in the nice catch, despite the PI.



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/GQodyDbQVP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 23, 2023

Morgan was a member of West Bloomfield's first-ever state title in 2020 alongside Donovan Edwards as a sophomore and committed to Michigan in 2021. He is playing in the slot in rotation for the Wolverines, but could see that role expand after his impressive debut touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Semaj Morgan scores first Michigan TD to break tie vs. Rutgers