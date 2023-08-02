Semaj Fuse on Rutgers football, updates his recruitment

Semaj Fuse didn’t attend the recruiting weekend hosted by Rutgers football this weekend, but that doesn’t mean that the Scarlet Knights aren’t doing well in his recruitment.

A 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Washington High School (Washington, PA), Fuse was offered by Rutgers the previous June. He currently holds offers from Akron and Miami (Ohio) in addition to Rutgers.

Old Dominion, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Toldeo are showing Fuse steady interest this offseason.

Fuse said that for him, his understanding of the program and their values really stand out in his recruitment. He said he is feeling some “serious interest” from the Rutgers football staff.

“For me, it is the passion for the game that they show,” Fuse said. “And when someone has almost if not more passion in that same interest it just creates a spark.”

The Rutgers staff has been consistent in their recruitment of Fuse, forming what he says is a good connection with the program. When asked about his connection with the coaching staff, Fuse made it clear that there is a strong bond present.

“Amazing it feels like you’ve known them for years,” Fuse said. “That is how easy it is to form a connection and conversations just flow.”

His brother Davoun Fuse, a wide receiver who was part of the 2023 recruiting class at Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire