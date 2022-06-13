Will Selva's Top 5 active linebackers 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Luke Gannon is playing in his first U.S. Open and had one of those moments that made him realize this was a stage unlike any other the Kansan has played. Phil Mickelson was carrying only a wedge and a putter and waved him through. The Sunday before U.S. Open week is rarely more peaceful with only a few dozen players getting a look at the course, some caddies arriving ahead of their players to walk the course and check the yardages.