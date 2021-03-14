Selman sets Geneva wrestling win total

Mar. 14—MARENGO — When Caleb Selman entered the Geneva High School wrestling room as a freshman he never anticipated making it to the state wrestling tournament.

Not only did Selman accomplish that task, but also set the Geneva match win total with his 145th victory.

The senior would have liked to continue wrestling today, but lost his first and third bous at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Wrestling Tournament at Marengo Highland High School on Saturday.

Geneva coach Chris Stamper said he was happy Selman — a 160-pounder —made it to the state tournament in such a difficult year.

"It feels great. I am glad he made it," he said.

Stamper said it was a difficult year and he was not able to have as many matches scheduled because of COVID-19, but felt Selman adjusted well and started the season 30-0.

Stamper and Selman said it was definitely a different experience at a high school compared to the Schottenstein Center, but it was still the state tournament no matter where it was held.

"It's different with the smaller venue. It's a little bit of a different feel but it is still the state meet," Stamper said.

Selman opened with Max May of Bellevue and lost a 5-3 match that the coach and wrestler felt was too slow for his style.

"It was a little slower pace than I was hoping for," Stamper said.

He said May is projected to be the state runner-up.

Seman agreed but was able to turn things around in his second bout to set the Geneva win record with a 23-12 victory over Blanchester's Huston Gage.

Stamper said Selman scored 10 takedowns and a reversal to earn the win.

Selman said he got a little sloppy and was pinned in the first 16 seconds of a his next match by London's Antwaun Burns.

Selman said his goal was to get to the state tournament.

"Anything else is a cherry on top of the cake," he said.

That cherry must have tasted pretty good on Saturday night.