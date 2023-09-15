Sellouts at the Swamp on the rise for Florida football

Sellouts in the Swamp, once a given, have become more commonplace again following a decade when packed houses were increasingly rare at Florida football games.

Saturday night’s visit from Tennessee marked the the fifth capacity crowd during nine home games for Billy Napier’s Gators, or one more than Dan Mullen during three seasons excluding the 2020 season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reasons for the shift in fan interest vary.

The pandemic changed attitudes, a head coaching change created new hope and an ever-improving game day experience gave fans more reasons to leave behind their HDTV, AC and convenience of home.

“There’s no one thing; a lot of factors go into it,” athletic director Scott Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel. ” It also speaks to how special the Gator Nation is and the connection it has to this place.”

Stricklin said students have led the charge back to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The group has purchased more than 20,000 season tickets this season. Several years ago UF decision-makers reduced the ticket allotment to 17,500 from 21,000 for the students and band.

“Our students are driving a lot of the energy post-COVID,” Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel. “I don’t know if this is unique to UF, but our student support is at a much different level now than it was pre-pandemic. The student section has been packed every game since we came back for the most part.”

To play the 2020 season safely and avoid spreading the virus, UF allowed just a maximum 20% capacity, or 17,710 people, at the Swamp — a venue that can seat up to 88,548. The changes helped maintain social distancing guidelines for fans entering and exiting the stadium, using bathrooms or purchasing concessions.

Tailgating was not be permitted and masks were required for all who entered the stadium.

When restrictions were lifted in 2021, many fans realized what they had missed.

Under Mullen, UF sold out one game each in 2018 (LSU) and 2019 (Auburn) despite going 21-5, two in games in 2021 (Alabama and Florida State) even though Mullen was fired amid a 6-7 season.

“There was a recognition that these are pretty special experiences, game day in the Swamp,” Stricklin said. “You want to take advantage of every time you can.”

The best games understandably draw the best crowds.

In 2022, UF averaged 89,626 during four SEC contents, the best since 2015. The Gators’ season-opening upset of No. 7 Utah drew a reported 90,799, the season high in attendance just ahead of LSU (90,585) on Tom Petty Night.

At the end of the third quarter, fans honor the late Petty, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member from Gainesville, by singing, “I Won’t Back Down.” The tribute began Oct. 7, 2017 against LSU and five days after his death and follows the longstanding tradition of signing, “We Are The Boys from Old Florida.”

“There’s certain things you only get to do in that environment a few times a year,” Stricklin said. “In addition to watching the team play.”

