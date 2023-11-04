Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim says ex Chrishell "won't lunch with future girlfriends"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has revealed that ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause will refuse to have lunch with his future girlfriends.

The seventh season of the reality show is currently streaming on Netflix, with the trailer teasing a conflict between Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

Oppenheim was in a relationship with Nurk during filming for the season, and revealed to PEOPLE that he occasionally found it difficult to navigate between the pair.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Related: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and G Flip to hold wedding ceremony "every year"

"Living through that was very difficult because I obviously care about them both a lot," he said. "So it was just a complicated and very difficult situation for me. And honestly, watching it back, when I watched this season, was also difficult. I really felt anxious.

"I got a lot of anxiety watching it, which is odd. I would think that I am usually pretty good at watching this stuff calmly... Watching the trailer, I mean, I knew about this scene because I was on the phone during the scene, so I don't think it made it any better or worse.

"It just reminded me that I need to live through this again when the show [airs]. Because you live through it once in real life, then you live through it again when you watch it for the first time and then you live through it when the audience watches it."

Netflix

Related: Selling Sunset's Chrishell clarifies her future on the show

"I think Chrishell has already told me that she's not going to lunch with any of my future girlfriends. It definitely caused some concerns and some hurdles in my relationship with Lou," he added.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the latest round of drama, with the reunion special set to be released on Netflix on November 15; just how much tension will there be?

Selling Sunset streams on Netflix.

You Might Also Like