Sellers' fourth-quarter score lifts South over North in 52nd Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic

JOHNSTOWN ― There was not a lot of scoring in the 52nd 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic on Friday night at Greater Johnstown's Trojan Stadium, a vast contrast from a year ago.

It was the defenses that starred for both the North and South squads for the majority of the contest.

Leading 14-6 headed to the fourth quarter, South quarterback Daulton Sellers called his own number from three yards out to score what proved to be the game-winning touchdown with 13:36 left in the game as the South prevailed 21-14 for its second straight victory in the storied all-star game.

South quarterback Daulton Sellers (1) is chased by North defender Luke Woodley during the 52nd 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, Friday, in Johnstown.

"We were rolling. At halftime, it almost felt like you were up 28, and you look at the scoreboard and its only 14-0," said South coach Doug Paul of Berlin Brothersvalley. "Mistakes. You know you're going to have that when you're putting stuff in a week's time."

Luckily for Coach Paul and his staff, they had a defensive unit that made it difficult for the North to finish drives all night long.

"We knew all week we had a great defense," Paul said. Those guys just flew around. There were times at practice where they would get four or five interceptions on us. We knew what we had there. It was just a great team. (I'm) thankful for the opportunity to coach these guys and have a great coaching staff out here to put everything together for us in one week."

One of the defensive standouts for the South was a player Coach Paul guided the past four years in Holby McClucas, who was a menace coming off the edge all night.

McClucas was named South defensive line MVP.

South defender Holby McClucas (4) tries to get to North quarterback Owen Bougher (12) during the 52nd 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, Friday, in Johnstown.

"It was awesome," said McClucas of the victory and making major contributions. "Going into this game, we didn't know each other well. During the time at camp, we created great relationships with each other. I made some new friends, and we just went out there and got it done."

The South took the lead 7-0 with 7:04 remaining in the first quarter. Penn Cambria's Garrett Harrold, who was named South offensive backs MVP, connected with Berlin's Ryan Blubaugh for a 31-yard touchdown strike. Sam Albright of Chestnut Ridge added the PAT.

That was all the scoring in the first quarter.

North wide receiver Ethan Black looks for running room during the 52nd 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, Friday, in Johnstown.

The North looked poised to tie the game in the early stages of the second. Quarterback Tanner Shirley hooked up with his Conemaugh Township teammate Ethan Black, a Penn State University preferred walk-on who finished the night with 115 yards receiving, for two big gainers as well as one to Richland's Sam Penna that set the North up first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. However, a high snap led to a fumble recovered by the South.

They took advantage of the miscue as Harrold, who threw for 205 yards, connected on five straight passes, capped by a 38-yard pitch and catch to a wide-open Jeremy Burda of Forest Hills for the Duquesne recruit's second TD pass of the game. Albright tacked on the extra point and the South led 14-0 with 11:32 remaining in the half.

Team South offensive lineman Cory Jose (50) and quarterback Garrett Harrold (11) celebrate after a touchdown during the 52nd 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, Friday, in Johnstown.

North defensive backs MVP Graden Lewis of Richland kept the team in the contest. He recovered a fumble on a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line to halt a scoring chance, then intercepted Harrold late in the second to spoil another drive. Lewis missed the majority of the season with an injury but returned to make an impact in his final high school game before headed to Saint Francis University.

The South held a 14-0 advantage at the break.

On its opening drive of the third quarter, the North marched 80 yards on 11 plays to get on the board. Northern Cambria's Colton Paronish, who was named North offensive backs MVP, scored on a 3-yard run on fourth-and-goal with 9:47 remaining. The extra point hit the left post, and the North trailed 14-6.

The North's Ibn Shaheed of Bishop McCort and the South's Colby Rearick of Forest Hills each had interceptions in third quarter. The South held a narrow 14-6 advantage and had good field position following Rearick's pick headed to the fourth.

Sellers clinched the victory for the South when he put the finishing touches on a 6-play, 46-yard drive with the aforementioned 3-yard touchdown run, flipping over a defender to find paydirt.

"This was awesome," said Sellers, a Salisbury-Elk Lick student-athlete who competed in a co-op with Meyersdale. "This whole week, I didn't have a clue about a bunch of these guys. I might have played some other sports against them, but we all came together and had a heck of a time all week. It was so much fun.

"The touchdown was awesome. I forgot about my fumble earlier in the game. It's an all-star game and it's supposed to be fun. I had a blast."

Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Brougher found Penna for a 16-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the contest. Penna connected with Shirley for the 2-point conversion. However, the North could not recover the onsides kick and the South held on for the win.

Paul, who served as head coach in his fourth Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic, cherished the opportunity to be on the sidelines once again.

"Ralph DeMarco's (Ken Lantzy chairman) big word is pageantry. I'm not a big pageantry guy, but it kind of is the pageantry," Paul said of what makes the game special. "When we talk about it, they put on such a great game for these guys. I’ve been blessed to be in the East-West game and the Big 33 game, and this is second to none. The opportunity they put on for the kids here in District 5 and District 6, this is just a phenomenal job they do. They get it first class. All week long, they’re getting treated going out to meals and the biggest thing is these kids are going to make lifelong friends.”

Notes: Shirley was awarded the $500 Robert P. Gardill Scholarship for scholastic achievement. Bedford's Kevin Ressler of the South was awarded the $1,000 Arthur R. Palumbo Scholarship for academic excellence. Windber's Dominic Bifano was tabbed defensive line MVP, and Penns Manor's Nathan Raffaele was selected offensive line MVP for the North. Cambria Heights' Ty Stockley was named South defensive backs MVP, and Penn Cambria's Mason Raymond earned offensive line MVP for the South. They were all awarded $500 in scholarship money.

