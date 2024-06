OAKLAND, Calif. - Signs were spotted all over Oakland this week in the hopes of sending a message to the A's ownership.

Green rectangles with the word "Sell" in white lettering are plastered in public places, including on fences near roads and over freeways.

The message is directed at Oakland A's owner John Fisher, who is moving the team to Sacramento at the end of this season.

It's unclear what person or group is responsible for the signs.