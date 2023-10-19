How to sell a house in seven days (and why you might not want to)

The property market has been an incredibly difficult and volatile place to be this year, and while mortgage rates seem to be calming down, property prices are still seeing a downward turn.

Last year’s mini-Budget and this year’s unpredictable inflation have triggered lenders to rapidly withdraw mortgage deals, before hiking their interest rates to highs not seen since the financial crisis of 2008.

Since then, property transactions have suffered as some buyers have been priced out, and house prices have wavered.

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “The past 12 months has been nothing short of mayhem for the mortgage market. The Bank of England has hiked interest rates by 3pc since the mini-Budget was announced, only just hitting pause with its latest decision.”

Persistently high rates have piled continuous pressure on those with mortgages, and have forced many to consider selling up.

The situation has been particularly difficult for over-leveraged landlords, some of whom may now be looking to offload loss-making properties fast.

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves, said: “Some landlords have seen their potential profits hit hard by government policy-making and increasing mortgage rates.

“This has led to many reducing the size of their portfolios, which has further reduced the annual income they are generating.”

At the same time, other homeowners may be looking to get out, in anticipation of a bigger market crash.

While some say there’s no need to run for the hills – as a more modest property market price reduction could be on the cards, despite the economic pressure from higher interest rates – others are taking the view that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

So if you are a landlord or homeowner looking to sell up – and fast – what are your options?

Sell at auction

For those hoping for a quick exit, selling at auction may look appealing, as it offers the chance for a speedy and straightforward transaction.

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, said: “Landlords unable to raise rents high enough to cover increased mortgage costs and taxation – to say nothing of the increased regulatory burden and lack of capital growth – are being tempted down the auction route.”

Contracts are exchanged at the fall of the gavel, and completion is fast.

Chris Williams, property solicitor at Oliver & Co Solicitors, said: “Auction sales generally complete 28 days after the highest bid has been accepted.”

Right now, auction companies claim they are seeing a rise in sales, stating that many of these are down to landlords looking to shift properties.

Jeremy Prior of Auction House, said: “We have sold a fifth more properties this year than the same period in 2022. The auction market is simply getting busier and busier.”

The auctioneer reports that 897 lots were entered into its September auctions, significantly up on the 600-650 properties entered in the previous three months.

Mr Prior added: “In part, this is down to the fact we’re witnessing the departure of a number of over-leveraged landlords. Buy-to-let properties make up a significant proportion of our stock.”

A similar story is being told by other auction firms.

Mike Gray from Dedman Gray is an auctioneer covering Essex, as well as lots further afield. He has been holding auctions for more than 40 years.

He said: “Selling by auction is becoming more popular, not only among landlords, but also for a wide range of sellers. The appetite for selling this way has steadily increased year-by-year, with a further uplift of around 20pc during 2023.”

Mr Gray’s view is that auctions are particularly appealing for those looking for a quick, definite sale.

“Once the auction catalogue has sparked a high level of interest, this is followed by competition between buyers to be the eventual purchaser,” he said.

Another of the big upsides for a seller is transparency.

“The property is offered in the open market for competitive bidding to all kinds of buyers. This includes landlords, investors, property companies, private individuals with some spare cash to invest, builders and developers. Auction can greatly assist sellers,” he added.

As a guide, most auctioneers hold a sale every other month. “Very often, a property can be offered for sale in an auction just five weeks after the initial valuation or instruction,” Mr Gray explained.

“If sold on the day, this provides a complete sale, from start to finish, within just two months. Equally, it is not uncommon for a sale to take place just four weeks after instruction, so the process could be even quicker.”

While all this may sound attractive, you need to go in with your eyes wide open, as auction is not the best option for all properties.

Mr Gray said: “Take good advice from your chosen auctioneer as to whether the property is suitable for sale by auction. Be competitive with the guide price and reserve price in order to maximise viewings and interest shown.”

The “guide price” is generally set lower than the “reserve price” to generate interest among prospective buyers and encourage bidding. By contrast, if the “reserve price” isn’t met, the bid can be rejected.

Mr Williams added: “You should speak with the auctioneer about any fees which may be incurred if the property fails to sell for more than the reserve price.”

‘We got a fair price for a very quick and efficient sale’

Camilla Fellas Arnold sold a property in just under three months “end-to-end” earlier this year, when she opted to use a property auction.

The 33-year-old lives just outside Norwich with her husband and two dogs, and works as an executive coach and mentor.

After she’d made the decision to sell the property she’d inherited from her grandma, she wanted the whole thing over and done with as quickly as possible.

This was partially down to financial reasons, as well as for personal reasons.

“My grandma put a property in trust for me before she died years ago. This was a three-bedroom terrace in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

“She passed away in 1994, but the trust was in place until I turned 25. I took over from my dad, who had been looking after the property, and had control of it for about six or seven years.”

Mrs Fellas Arnold rented it out for a few of those years, before deciding it was all too much.

She said: “Eventually, I felt it was just too much hassle and not worth keeping. Financially, it was another thing to worry about – especially as a landlord. Having decided this, I then wanted it to go as quickly as possible.”

Mrs Fellas Arnold got in touch with Auction House East Anglia last autumn, and the firm was initially going to list the house for auction in December.

However, due to various delays, Mrs Fellas Arnold had to wait until the next available spot. This was in March.

She said: “We were initially a little surprised by the guide price set by the auction house, as this was around £20,000 lower than the value we’d been given by the estate agents we’d had round.”

Mrs Fellas Arnold wanted to go ahead regardless and, closer to the actual auction date, a reserve price was agreed.

“On the day itself, the auctioneer was brilliant, and succeeded in getting to the reserve price. After that, everything happened amazingly quickly, and we didn’t have to do a thing. The auction date was essentially the ‘exchange date,’ and we completed 28 days after that,” she said.

For Mrs Fellas Arnold, the whole process was a lot simpler than selling via a traditional estate agent.

“Once the auction house had taken photos, nothing more was required. All the viewings were dealt with by them, and it was all very easy. Equally, after the auction had taken place, the whole sale was tied up before the end of April,” she said.

This was a massive relief for Mrs Fellas Arnold: “I felt really good knowing it was out of my hair. With interest rates at such a high, I didn’t want the house sitting on the market for months on end while we waited for it to sell.

“While the eventual sale price was a little lower than I might have hoped for – or might have achieved on the open market – I wanted it gone, and felt we’d got a fair price for a very quick and efficient sale.”

Consider the modern method of auction

There is now also a slightly different way to sell a property under the hammer, which doesn’t involve holding up a paddle.

With the “modern method of auction” (MMoA), a buyer can purchase property online, usually over a period of 30 days – with a completion timeframe of 56 days.

Being online, MMoA has the advantage of making auctions accessible to a wider range of potential buyers, as you can join from the comfort of your home.

Unlike traditional auctions, where properties can only be purchased by cash buyers, the modern version is also open to mortgaged buyers.

Jamie Cooke, managing director of iamsold – a residential auctioneer, operating in online property auction sales – said: “The modern method of auction continues to grow at pace as vendors seek a quicker alternative to the open market.

“So far this year, we are selling more properties via auction than ever before, with more than 5,300 sales between January and July.”

For iamsold, this is a 40pc increase compared to the same time last year.

Mr Cooke added: “Auction really comes into its own in more challenging marketplaces, like the one we’re experiencing now, with its speed and security helping to push through sales for serious sellers.”

Tread carefully with ‘quick-sale’ firms

If speed is of the essence, another route you may be contemplating is a “quick-sale” firm.

Typically, these are businesses that will buy your home in the shortest possible time-frame for a price that is usually 75pc-80pc of its market value. You will be given a cash offer and promised a fast completion.

The firm will then sell the property on the open market, and pocket the profit, post costs and stamp duty.

While one of these firms could appear attractive if you have a need for speed and convenience, it will mean taking a big hit on price.

You need to tread very carefully before accepting a low-ball offer, as you risk losing tens of thousands of pounds. This is especially important if you are pressed financially, as it’s unlikely you’ll have the capacity to accept the discounted purchase price.

Moreover, the sector is not regulated, and unfortunately it does contain some shady firms that are best avoided.

Chris Hodgkinson, managing director of HBB Solutions, said: “Be sure to pick a firm which is genuine and trusted.

“One negative trick of the trade used by some less scrupulous companies involves them offering a price, only to reduce it days before completing, knowing all too well that the seller is under pressure.”

If you are set on using a quick-sale company, the key is to find one that is reliable. A reputable firm will not normally ask you for a payment before offering a valuation, so think twice if you are asked to pay.

A good starting point is to only approach companies which are members of the National Association of Property Buyers.

As admission is dependent on firms registering with the Property Ombudsman, this means you have means for dispute resolution, should it be required.

It’s also worth taking out an independent valuation before speaking to any “quick-sale” companies to assess how much value is actually being lost.

You should also be sure to speak to multiple companies to compare offers; don’t just accept the first one.

If you’re considering a “quick-sale” firm as an option because you’re struggling with your mortgage repayments, your first course of action should be speaking to your lender to make sure you are fully aware of all the options available.

