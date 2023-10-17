‘Sell it dork’: May attacks Oakland A’s owner in withering retirement speech

Photograph: Andy Clayton-King/AP

Relief pitcher Trevor May launched an extraordinary attack on Oakland A’s owner John Fisher during his retirement announcement on Monday.

May, an avid gamer, confirmed his retirement during a Twitch stream. He played for the A’s during the 2023 season. The team play in a crumbling stadium, have one of the lowest payrolls in MLB and lost 112 games in 2023, giving them the worst record in baseball. To the fury of fans in Oakland, Fisher also plans to move the franchise to Las Vegas after the 2024 season.

On Monday, May gave a withering assessment of Fisher’s leadership.

“Sell the team, dude. ... Sell it, man,” he said. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a shit about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money [Fisher’s parents founded Gap] somewhere else, dork.”

In his retirement speech, May thanked everyone at the A’s “except for one guy” before going on to heap criticism on Fisher.

“If you’re going to be a greedy fuck, own it,” May said. “There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras ... Do what you’re going to do, bro. Whatever, you’re a billionaire, they exist, you guys have all this power – you shouldn’t have any because you haven’t earned any of it, but anyway, whatever.”

The 34-year-old May also played for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets during his career.