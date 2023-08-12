Selinsgrove's first 'Meet the Seals' a success

Aug. 11—SELINSGROVE — The various Selinsgrove elementary and middle school football players gathered at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field on Friday night for the first-ever "Meet the Seals" gathering had a great time.

Running drills, catching passes, and even just hanging out, the youngsters were excited to get a chance to be with the older Seals.

"It was a really good time out here with everyone," Selinsgrove junior Gavin Bastian said, while taking a break from tossing passes to several middle school receivers. "I was just hoping for a couple of kids, and we could mess around.

"This has been great."

Selinsgrove varsity coach Derek Hicks had two big concerns, both of which turned out to be unfounded.

Friday night's event capped the heat acclimatization period, two-a-day practices and workouts to get players ready for the football season.

"One of my concerns was the kids have been practicing hard all week, and I thought they might be beat," Hicks said. "They are out here throwing footballs with the kids and doing drills. The (players) might be having more fun than the little kids."

Selinsgrove junior quarterback Mark Pastore might have been a perfect example. He came off the field after the team was introduced to the crowd, and was asked by a group of kids to sign autographs.

"That was such a cool feeling. We're in high school, and these kids know our jersey number, our position, just who we are," Pastore said. "It's a really awesome feeling."

Hicks' other concern was the turnout. It's the first year Selinsgrove has attempted such an event.

"It's the first year. I told them, 'If we can get 50 people, I'll be thrilled,' because it's brand new," Hicks said. "We certainly have more than that.

"So hopefully, the word gets out a little bit that it was good, and we'll grow this every year."

The Selinsgrove Football Boosters put together the program at the stadium. The Seals seniors autographed their pictures in the program for giveaways, and joined their teammates to take pictures with kids.

It was also a first chance this season for fans to grab Seals gear, and the booster club held a raffle for old uniforms, a chance to eat lunch with a player and other prizes.

"Our booster club president is Faithe Bastian, and she brought up the idea. The club really ran with it," Hicks said. "The goal is to make it an annual tradition."

Fall practice begins Monday for all high school sports, and football teams can scrimmage on Aug. 19. Selinsgrove will host Wyoming Valley West at 1 p.m. in its scrimmage.

The opening day for football season is Aug. 25 when Selinsgrove will host Class 5A Delaware Valley of Milford.