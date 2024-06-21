Selinsgrove's Domaracki named Baseball Player of the Year

Jun. 20—As soon as he evoked the memory of Logan Hile toeing the rubber for Selinsgrove, Josh Domaracki could have been named The Daily Item Baseball Player of the Year.

There was plenty more that went into it, certainly, but the senior's pitching performance over three weeks in late spring was something unrivaled in the Valley since the Hile days.

Domaracki went 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his first 22 postseason innings over five games. Back in 2019, while pitching the Seals to the Class 4A state title, Hile was 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 232/3 postseason innings.

The stark difference is the left-handed Domaracki pitched far more high-leverage innings than did Hile, who started each of his outings.

Though he pitched in all six of Selinsgrove's playoff games, Domaracki started only two of them — and when he was called upon in relief the Seals were usually in a dicey situation.

Shikellamy scored four times to lead 4-1 in the fourth inning of a Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional quarterfinal. Domaracki entered the fray with Braves at second and third and two outs, and he ended the inning with a strikeout — the first of nine over 31/3

* scoreless innings that allowed the Seals to rally for a 5-4 win.

* He was handed the ball in the first inning of Selinsgrove's subregional semifinal with the bases loaded and a run on the board, and blanked Wallenpaupack for 5

2/3

* innings.

* In a state playoff opener against Lampeter-Strasburg, he was called on with two outs in the third inning, the bases loaded and the Pioneers within 7-4. He ended that threat with a comebacker, then pitched two-hit ball over four scoreless frames.

In between those stellar relief appearances, Domaracki came within one out of throwing a one-hit shutout against Pittston in the subregional final.

"I think it's a little bit beyond what I expect," he said during the remarkable run. "I'm confident with starting, relieving — I don't think the situation really matters. I'm just happy to go in, throw strikes and try to get people out."

Domaracki won the Valley's pitching triple crown, tying teammate Ben Gearhart for the most wins (eight) while posting the most strikeouts (88) and the top ERA (1.33) among pitchers with more than 22 innings. He added a team-high two saves.

All told, Domaracki pitched 682/3 innings, allowing 13 earned runs on 57 hits and 13 walks. Opponents batted .207 against him, and he posted a 1.02 WHIP.

Batting out of the two-hole for most of the season, Domaracki hit .379 (25-for-66) with 27 runs scored (tied for second on the team) and 21 RBIs (third). His on-base percentage was .511, and he slugged at a .561 clip with four doubles, one triple and two home runs. His 10 steals were third-most for the Seals, and he walked more than three times as often as he struck out in 88 plate appearances (19-to-6).

A three-year starter, Domaracki helped the Seals to the 2022 Class 5A state final, the 2023 state quarterfinals and the 2024 state semis. The Frostburg State (Md.) commit went 14-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 152 strikeouts in his varsity career. He batted .373 (82-for-220) with 75 runs scored and 61 RBIs.