Selinsgrove stops Shippensburg’s 5A state run

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg stumbled down the stretch in the District III playoffs, falling to fourth, but the Greyhounds didn’t let a chance at the PIAA playoffs go to waste.

Shippensburg rallied in the state playoffs, making a state quarterfinal appearance before Selinsgrove proved to be too much Friday evening with a 10-2 win. The Greyhounds struck first in the top of the first, but it was all Seals from there as they outscored Shippensburg 10-1 the rest of the way to punch their ticket to the state semifinals.

