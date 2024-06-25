Selinsgrove, Snyder County win in extra frames

Jun. 24—BERWICK — Teams from Snyder County will be well-represented in the next round of District 13 Major Baseball Tournament.

Snyder County and Selinsgrove each won its games with walk-offs on Monday at Berwick Little League's Ber Vaughn Park.

Snyder County started things off with a 5-4 win over Warrior Run in eight innings while Selinsgrove ended the night with a 3-2 victory over Berwick in seven innings.

Snyder County and Selinsgrove will now meet for a winners' bracket game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

In the opener, Snyder County took advantage of the ghost-runner rule that starts in the eighth inning. After Warrior Run took a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, it only took one Snyder County hit to end the game.

With Carson Zimmerman starting the frame on second base, Tanner Hoover decided to advance him with a bunt. Hoover executed the bunt, and then the throw to first hit Hoover's batting helmet. After a couple of errors, both Zimmerman and Hoover crossed home plate to clinch the win for Snyder County.

"It was like a perfect bunt; I mean you couldn't really bunt it any shorter," said Snyder County coach Tom Gantt. "But I was kind of worried about the throw, but then when I saw it hit his helmet I was like 'Ah, (Hoover) can run all the way around.' It was still in play."

Right before Snyder County won it, Warrior Run also took advantage of the ghost runner. Brian Shaffer hit an infield single and scored Atticus Dunnick for a 4-3 edge.

It wasn't the first time that Snyder County had to come from behind. Entering the bottom of the sixth down 3-2, Vance Gregg led off with a single, and then advanced two bases on a pair of wild pitches. After the next two runners were out, Preston Aumiller singled home Gregg to force extra innings.

"We got down by one, and then I told them, I was like 'We don't stop now. We keep battling. If we battle, we keep playing. The win's there, it's our game,'" Gantt said. "And we got it."

In the nightcap, Selinsgrove also had to execute a comeback after giving up two first-inning runs. From there, the pitching duo of Cole Inch and Jack Rumberger kept Berwick's hitters at bay, and Selinsgrove plated three runs for the win.

Luke Voneida broke a 2-2 stalemate in the bottom of the seventh after he smashed a pitch to center field to single home Cooper Kerstetter with two outs. It was Voneida's second RBI of the game after he knocked in a run in the bottom of the second.

"It was great," said Selinsgrove coach Clint Neidig about Voneida's walk-off single. "I was telling all the boys that the pitcher for Berwick (Rory Holloway) was really good, throwing a lot of strikes. I wanted the boys to be in there ready to swing the bat, that's exactly what they did."

After Voneida's first RBI put Selinsgrove on the scoreboard, Austin Lehman made contact on a dribbler that scored Weston Fern to tie the game at 2-2.

After Lehman's infield single, another run wasn't scored by either team until Voneida's game-winning hit. After the first two innings, the pitching on both sides took over the game. Inch pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for Selinsgrove while Rumberger was on the mount for the rest of the game. The duo combined for 11 strikeouts.

"Very tough-minded kids," Neidig said about his pitchers. "I was very proud of them. Our two kids that pitched today know that they are very solid on the mound most of the time. It could've easily went south really quick for us, and Cole, who started the game for us, settled in, threw strikes. We made plays on defense, and kept them at two runs, which was huge. And then Jack came in the fifth inning, and did an amazing job of coming in and getting the outs when he needed to."

------

DISTRICT 13 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

MAJOR DIVISION

at Ber Vaughn Park, Briar Creek

SNYDER COUNTY 5, WARRIOR 4, 8 INN.

Warrior Run;000;102;01 — 4-9-4

Snyder Co.;101;001;02 — 5-6-0

Dirks Bricker, Brian Shaffer, Wyatt Stroble and Stroble. Vance Gregg, Riley Stoltzfus and Brady Bonsall.

WP: Stoltzfus; LP:Stroble.

Warrior Run: Stroble, 0-for-3, walk, stolen base, run; Bricker, 3-for-4, RBI, 2 runs; Shaffer, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 walks; Jackson Myers, 2-for-4,2 RBIs; Colton Lundy, 1-for-3; Bronson Laughbauch, 1-for-3; Daniel Zettlemoyer, 1-for-3, stolen base; Atticus Dunnick, 0-for-2, walk, run.

Snyder County: Gregg, 1-for-3, run; Stoltzfus, 1-for-2, RBI, walk, run; Preston Aumiller, 2-for-3, RBI; Bonsall, 1-for-1, walk, HBP; Tanner Hoover, 0-for-2, walk, run, executed game-winning bunt; Brooks Bingaman, 1-for-2, run; Carson Zimmerman, 0-for-3, run.

SELINSGROVE 3, BERWICK 2, 7 INN.

Berwick;200;000;0 — 2-5-1

Selinsgrove;020;000;1 — 3-7-0

Jacob Spotts, Rory Holloway (5) and Cameron Warner. Cole Inch, Jack Rumberger (5) and Nick Zellman.

WP: Rumberger; LP: Holloway.

Berwick: Spotts, 1-for-1, 2 walks, run; Pryce Gearinger, 1-for-3, double, run; Ethan Briggs, 0-for-2, sacrifice fly, RBI; Nicholas Helbing, 1-for-3, RBI single; Jack Nespoli, 1-for-3, stolen base; Jett Nespoli, 1-for-2.

Selinsgrove: Inch, 1-for-3, triple; Cooper Kerstetter, 1-for-2, stolen base; Mason Neidig, 0-for-2, walk, run; Weston Fern, 1-for-2, walk, run; Luke Voneida, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; earned the game-winning hit; Austin Lehman, 1-for-1, RBI, walk.