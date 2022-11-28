How selflessness got Michigan football back to Big Ten title game

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh pointed out how there's only a one letter difference between the two words, but their definitions couldn't be farther apart.

About as far apart, one might say, as Michigan football in 2020 and 2022.

"They are never about being bitter, they get better" said Harbaugh on Monday, addressing reporters ahead of his team's second consecutive trip to Indianapolis for a Big Ten championship, an honor it earned by shellacking Ohio State, 45-23, in Columbus. "It's remarkable, the difference between those two words. It's one letter, the letter I and that letter signifies making it about yourself, making it about just you.

"With our players, it's about the team and really doing everything they can for the team."

SABIN: How Jim Harbaugh came to realize the 'time of my life' is now with Michigan football

ON THE MOVE: Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) is unbeaten through 12 games for the first time since in split the national title with Nebraska in 1997 and is set to face Big Ten West champion Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) in the title game on Saturday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the 45-23 win over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 26, 2022.

Harbaugh said the selfless mentality has been ingrained in the program for more than. It dates back to even before he was a quarterback and then-coach Bo Schembechler had coined the phrase 'The Team, The Team, The Team.'

But earlier this month, players admitted there was a notable shift after the 2-4 season in 2020. They weren't playing for each other at that time, but themselves, said seniors who endured that darkest hour of the Harbaugh era.

"It feels more like a whole family," said tight end Joel Honigford earlier this month. "Everyone loves everyone and everybody is playing for everybody else. It's not as many individual egos but a lot guys understanding that with team success comes individual success.

"Everyone's bought into that and it's led to our success as well."

On Monday, Harbaugh gave numerous examples of players who embody that mentality.

Story continues

He started with running back Donovan Edwards, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week who had a career day against Ohio State, running 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns, both on long runs in the fourth quarter.

"He could've taken a knee in this game," Harbaugh said. "Instead he wore a cast and now he's a legend."

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) celebrates his touchdown run against Ohio State during the second half Nov. 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

There's quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who Harbaugh said could've come in with an attitude. He could've pointed out how he's a five-star quarterback and didn't come to hand the ball off 50 times a game, but that's not what he's done. On the contrary, he's running down the field "50 yards to block for running backs."

JEFF SEIDEL:How Michigan's creativity, coaching beat Ohio State, unleashing the 'War Daddy'

SHAWN WINDSOR:Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan team have put Ohio State's Ryan Day on the clock

Cornelius Johnson is another. The senior receiver didn't start the season well, recording just one catch in three of the first seven Big Ten games and had three catches or fewer in nine of his first 10 games.

He grabbed a season-high five passes against Illinois before his career day in Columbus:, four catches, 160 yards and two game-changing scores.

"Could've complained about how many targets he's getting or the passing game should be front and center," Harbaugh said. "But he doesn't. he continues to block, make the tough catch across the middle, diving catches.

"Then this past game, he really got us started Saturday against Ohio State and he kept us going."

There's Mazi Smith, the heartbeat of the Wolverines on defense. The senior who suffers from asthma transformed his body in the offseason. Harbaugh recalls there were times early in his career where he couldn't play three consecutive snaps. On Saturday, Smith played a career high 61 snaps on defense.

"The football freak, No. 1," Harbaugh said. "Played his best game that he's ever played, had four tackles, gave the most pass rush in the game, captain. Can't say enough about him."

The Wolverines will need the same mentality as they look to cement their spot in the College Football Playoff with a victory over the Boilermakers as the health of the team is still in question.

Heisman Trophy candidate running back Blake Corum played early against Ohio State, but was ineffective, running twice for 6 yards before leaving the game. Defensive end Mike Morris, the team's sack leader, played just 11 snaps in Columbus after missing the week prior against Illinois with a lower-body injury.

Harbaugh gave game balls to two groups after Ohio State, the first is to the walk-ons who played in the contest.

"A token of appreciation for how challenging that is," Harbaugh said. "To be told coming out of high school, 'nah, you're not good enough to even be offered a scholarship' and for somebody to say I'm not going to get bitter, I'm going to get better.

"I have a tremendous appreciation for players who do that."

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State with wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

The other, went to the medical team — specifically the training staff of Phil Johnson, Steve Smith, Pierre Nesbitt and Jason Williams — for their 'round-the-clock work last week. Harbaugh joked he thought Corum must've been taking virtual classes because every time he passed the training room, the junior was getting work done.

"I've never seen the kind of effort put in as was put in this past week," Harbaugh said. "If guys weren't in class, they were in that training room."

But the Wolverines have turned the page from arguably their biggest win in a generation. Smith said moving on won't be hard, while talking to reporters on a zoom call previewing the Big Ten championship game because, "we don't ride emotional highs over here."

WHAT TO WATCH:Michigan a heavy favorite over Purdue in Big Ten title game for good reason

The Wolverines could become the only team besides Ohio State (2017-20) to win consecutive league titles in the era of the championship game. They would join their other rival, Michigan State, as well as Wisconsin as the only other programs to have two wins in Indianapolis.

Harbaugh and company have accomplished two of their four "goals" for the season with the two rivalry wins. The Big Ten title is next up.

"Right where we want to be, playing for the championship," Harbaugh said. "It's huge, it's big. It sunk in coming back from The Game, just a great thrill. Great feeling of victory.

"Now, do that again. Come back here on Monday and do everything in our power to have that feeling again after this game which will be the biggest game in the world to us."

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's selflessness key to return to Big Ten title game