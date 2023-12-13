'Selfless' Deputy Crawls Across Thin Ice to Rescue Fishermen and Dog

A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy has been praised for his “selfless” action in crawling across thin ice to rescue two fishermen and their dog after they fell into a frozen lake.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the men were in the water for an “extended period” on December 3 before a passerby was able to push a canoe out to them to get into.

When he arrived, Deputy Chris Fjeld decided to undertake the risky maneuver before the arrival of marine rescue services, because he noticed the men, though now in the canoe, were showing signs of hypothermia. Both men and the dog were able to get off the lake.

The sheriff’s office warned that locals venturing out on thin ice were putting themselves at “significant” risk.

“We are thankful all involved are OK and are proud of Deputy Fjeld’s selfless actions to help others in need,” the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful