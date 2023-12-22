Take a selfie in front of the Texas Longhorns banner in New Orleans ahead of Sugar Bowl

A banner of the University of Texas mascot, Hook 'Em, was hung in New Orleans ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies on Jan. 1.

In a social media post, the Texas Longhorns shared photos of the new banner depicting Hook' Em playing the saxophone as the Longhorn Band celebrates behind him.

More: Texas is a betting favorite, but are the Horns smart to put your money on? | Bohls, Golden

If fans are in town for the Sugar Bowl and wish to see the banner, it is located on Poydras and Carondelet St.

More: Thinking of going to the Sugar Bowl? Here's how much it could potentially cost you

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: See new Texas Longhorns banner in New Orleans ahead of Sugar Bowl