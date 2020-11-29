Self-Made Millionaire Marcus Crenshaw Empowers Women in Sports Through His Emerging Agency

·3 min read

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2020 / Countless young women have turned to sports such as basketball in order to acquire a scholarship that opens doors for a good college education. Those who do finish college move on to professional basketball, such as the WNBA, which necessitates proper guidance and a skilled and experienced negotiator whose priority is to protect the well-being of athletes. Self-made millionaire Marcus Crenshaw successfully sold his two companies and established The Fam Sports Agency, a sports, entertainment, and marketing agency that specializes in helping and managing women in sports, ensuring that they are empowered to become the best versions of themselves while living their dream at the same time.

While The Fam Sports Agency was only established in 2019, it unexpectedly experienced rapid growth, allowing Crenshaw to represent 20 WNBA athletes that include Tiffany Hayes, Chennedy Carter, and Courtney Williams of the Atlanta Dream, and Tiffany Mitchell of the Indiana Fever. Crenshaw's phenomenal growth puts The Fam Sports Agency in a good place as one of the fastest-growing sports agencies in the country today.

Prior to establishing The Fam Sports Agency, Crenshaw owned two other companies, Hoop Cred and She Hoops Network. The former was developed in 2014, while the latter was established in 2016. Hoop Cred was best known as the first marketing agency that focused heavily on WNBA players. She Hoops Network, on the other hand, was an Instagram sensation, an online avenue where female hoopers across all ages and skills levels were given exposure. Just two years after its establishment, Crenshaw was able to successfully sell it to media powerhouse Overtime, founded by American basketball player Kevin Durant. Overtime is poised to be the next ESPN of Generation Z.

Also known as the Coolest CEO, Crenshaw understands all too well how challenging the basketball world can be as he was once a passionate and dedicated basketball player himself. It was basketball that taught him the value of hard work and focus, two attributes that helped him get past many of his most difficult experiences in life. He was one of the top players of Mackenzie High School and became one of Michigan's all-time leading scorers with an average of 29 points per game and 11 assists per game. As a result of his phenomenal performance in high school basketball, Crenshaw earned a full basketball scholarship at California State University, Fullerton. He finished a degree in African American Studies. Right after graduation, Crenshaw moved on to play five professional years of Top League European Basketball.

Crenshaw was motivated to start his ventures when he was not paid what he was due while playing basketball for a team. Seeing this as a form of exploitation and injustice, he left basketball and decided that he will never work for anyone else ever again. That's when his journey as an entrepreneur began.

"I plan to inspire many other black entrepreneurs by showing them that another young black man from Detroit became a self-made millionaire who went from playing basketball to the business side of basketball. It's another way to be successful besides playing sports. You can still be involved in sports and be just as successful," Crenshaw explains.

At the rate that The Fam Sports Agency is going today, Marcus Crenshaw is confident that it will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years. Due to his success with the agency, he is strongly considering expanding into other sports in the near future.

Company: The Fam Sports
Email: Team@thefamempire.com
Phone number: 4074854622
Website: www.thefamempire.com

SOURCE: The Fam Sports



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618713/Self-Made-Millionaire-Marcus-Crenshaw-Empowers-Women-in-Sports-Through-His-Emerging-Agency

