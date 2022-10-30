Self-inflicted wounds haunt Giants in 27-13 loss to Seahawks

The New York Giants entered Sunday’s game riding a four-game winning streak and aimed to come away with yet another upset. But the Seattle Seahawks had also been hot in recent weeks and wouldn’t be a pushover.

In front of a rowdy Lumen Field crowd, both defenses controlled the game early. Each side came up with some big stops, clutch tackles and forced turnovers (Giants defense, Seattle special teams).

Coming out of halftime, the Giants were in familiar territory down three points. And similarly to previous weeks, they kept the game within a single score entering the fourth quarter.

After tying things up midway through the final frame, the Giants defense finally broke and put the undermanned offense in a hole. Special teams miscues only compounded issues and unlike their five comeback wins earlier this season, Big Blue couldn’t rebound this time.

With the loss, the Giants drop to 6-2 on the season and head into their bye week.

Final score: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 7 3 3 13 Seahawks 0 10 3 14 27

Keys to the game

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Giants allowed Seattle to convert on 2 of 2 fourth downs.

The Giants were penalized six times for 53 yards (Seattle, three for 25).

New York went 5-of-15 on third down and 0-of-1 on fourth down.

Giants averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.

New York lost the turnover battle, 2:1.

The Giants surrendered five sacks.

It was over when...

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Giants returner Richie James Jr. fumbled a punt with 6:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was his second lost fumble of the day.

Already down seven points, the Giants were up against it with time ticking. And despite previous heroics, their offense was struggling mightily on the night and couldn’t afford to fall further behind.

After the Seahawks took over deep in Giants territory, they quickly went to work to tack on points and put the game away. It took just a few plays before Kenneth Walker punched in the game-sealer.

Players of the game

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

K Graham Gano (2/2 on FG, 1/1 on PAT)

WR Darius Slayton (5 receptions for 66 yards)

DL Leonard Williams (8 tackles, 1 TFL, 5 QB hits, 1 sack)

Injuries

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Late in the first quarter, defensive lineman Nick Williams went down and was clearly favoring his arm. He was looked at by trainers on the field, promptly ushered into the blue medical tent and then sent to the locker-room. The team listed him as questionable with a bicep injury but later ruled him out.

Midway through the fourth quarter, wide receiver Richie James was crushed on a punt return. He lost the fumble and remained down, eventually having to be carted off the field. The team quickly ruled him out with a concussion.

What's next?

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will then head into their bye week. They will return to East Rutherford the week of November 7 to prepare for a Week 10 game against the Houston Texas, which will be played on November 13 at MetLife Stadium.

