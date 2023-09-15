Self-driving cars risk causing ‘mass casualties’, warn MPs

driverless

Cyber attacks on self-driving cars risk causing “mass casualties”, MPs have warned, as the Government considers whether to allow autonomous vehicles on Britain’s roads.

MPs on the transport committee said there was a “delicate balance to be struck” between embracing innovation and keeping the public safe as driverless cars take to UK’s streets.

In a report on the potential of the new technology, MPs said self-driving vehicles may ultimately prove to be better and safer drivers than humans but warned “this is not a given”.

The report also cautioned that the widespread deployment of self-driving cars could create new risks to road users, raising the possibility of cyber attacks or technical outages.

Cyber terrorists or nation states targeting the software powering self-driving cars could have devastating results.

The MPs warned: “Cyber attacks may prove more dangerous if a vehicle is self-driven.”

They added that experts had raised concerns to their inquiry that “a large cyber-terrorist attack targeting the operating systems of many self-driving vehicles simultaneously could cause mass casualties”.

Government officials told MPs they were working with GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre on how to prevent attacks.

The MPs also predicted that self-driving cars would make Britons worse at driving, leaving people less confident when they do have to take the wheel of an autonomous vehicle in an emergency.

The report said: “Greater automation will reduce time spent driving. Over time drivers may become less practised and therefore less skilled.”

The committee said Britain’s driving tests should be changed to train drivers on how to react to autonomous cars.

Currently, self-driving cars are generally illegal on public roads in Britain. Some pilot projects allow autonomous cars under controlled circumstances, where test drivers are required to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

In the US, cars with full or partial self-driving capabilities have been involved in several accidents.

In San Francisco, vehicles developed by driverless car company Cruise were also blamed for causing traffic jams after up to 10 vehicles lost wireless signal.

Cruise's driverless taxis in San Francisco, California, US - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The Government has pledged to make self-driving cars legal on UK roads by 2025.

Despite their concerns, MPs on the transport committee said the sector had the potential to be a “British success story”. They urged ministers to accelerate legislation to clarify the status of self-driving cars on the road and said a failure to do so would create “significant and lasting damage” to the industry.

Ian Stewart, chair of the committee, said: “Self-driving vehicles are a great British success story in the making and we have a competitive advantage over many other countries.

“But all that hard work could be at risk if the Government doesn’t follow through and bring forward a Transport Bill in the next Parliamentary session, before the next general election.”