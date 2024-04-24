Self-confident Myles Harden eager for NFL opportunity: 'It starts this weekend'

Apr. 24—VERMILLION — Myles Harden has always had an innate trust in his own abilities.

After enrolling as a no-star recruit at the University of South Dakota in the summer of 2020, he believed right away he could be a playmaker, utilizing his ball-hawking skills and his physical ability to become an every-game starter at cornerback.

Four seasons, 143 tackles, two season-ending injuries and two all-American seasons later, the Coyote phenom is staying steadfast in his self-belief as he prepares to join the NFL.

"I just feel like coming from south Florida and playing football in south Florida, you got to be confident," Harden said. "You can't go out there and not have confidence because then you're not going to play. So that's just something that I'm big on, that my family's big on and that they instilled in me is staying confident. Go out there and trust your abilities and go play."

Harden is expected to be the first Coyote player drafted since linebacker Tyler Starr was selected in the seventh round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. Lauded for his aggressiveness, lateral quickness and field vision, Harden is projected to be picked anywhere between the fourth round and the seventh round on Saturday.

"It's always been a goal for me, but I knew it was achievable my freshman year when I came in and had the game I had my first game," Harden said. "I've been chasing it ever since. It's been 14 years in the making. I've been playing football for 14 years. And it is great to see that my goal is here and it starts this weekend."

Harden's first collegiate game came during the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season against No. 7 Illinois State. Getting the starting nod, he made the most of it, notching two interceptions, two pass deflections and four tackles in the win.

The confidence-boosting performance set the tone for what he was able to do while on the field for the rest of his college career, as Harden became one of USD's most reliable pieces in the secondary. He was a freshman All-American in his first season, and was arguably the team's top defensive player for the first half of the fall of 2021.

However, Harden's self-belief was tested multiple times during his collegiate tenure, when back-to-back mid-season leg injuries in 2021 and 2022 pushed the star corner off the field. Following the second injury, during a game against Illinois State on Oct. 15, 2022, Harden began experiencing some doubts.

"It was the sixth game of the year, both years. And it was on the same leg," Harden said. "So I started questioning things. And I was in my head."

Harden credits the help of his support group, from his immediate family, to his teammates, such as roommate Dennis Shorter, and coaches like defensive back coach Miles Taylor, and director of player personnel Josh Rosenthal, for helping him through.

"They all helped me get over that hump, and let me know that everything happened for a reason," Harden said.

And being forced onto the sidelines gave him a different perspective as a football player. Studying the plays and the variety of formations, Harden was able to improve the mental aspect of his game. When he returned for the 2023 season, his new perspective helped him play at a faster pace, and have a great season.

Despite being avoided by many opposing quarterbacks, Harden still tallied 58 tackles, six pass breakups, and an interceptions, while helping the Coyotes finish 18th nationally in passing yards allowed.

"He played great football for us," USD head coach Bob Nielson said. "He just hasn't been able to complete a season and last year he was able to do that and showed a lot of durability as well as high-level play throughout the course of the year."

For Harden, his time in Vermillion was valuable. Although it was far away from his home, he said the small-town feel helped him reduce distractions and become devoted to football. He also built lasting friendships.

"I'm glad I chose to go to South Dakota," Harden said. "I love the relationships I've built there and the family I have there. I feel like I'm going to have those relationships, that family there later on in life. I just love the way the coaches coached me there. I love how the town accepted me and everybody helped me."

Ever since the Missouri game last season, Harden knew in his mind he wanted to declare for the draft. And following the season's end in December, he went home to Miami for a few days, then headed to Texas to work at the Exos Sports Performance Training Center in Frisco.

Harden trained for the East-West Shrine Bowl, which he played in on Feb. 1, then set his sights on the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It was there, on March 1, when Harden started to catch people's attention.

He charted the fastest 20-yard shuttle of all cornerbacks with a 3.98, a time which ranked top-25 in NFL combine history. He was third among all corners in the 3-cone drill (6.88) and ran a 4.51 40 — yard dash.

"A lot of guys didn't think I was going to test the way I tested," Harden said. "But I ended up shocking people. It wasn't shocking to me. I knew what I was going to do. But I went out there and shocked them. Some of the coaches said I had some of the best footwork there."

Harden admitted he felt people overlooked him because he was an FCS product.

"They're saying, 'It's not the same competition as FBS level,' and all that, but how I see it is if you can play, you can play," he said.

"He demonstrated to the scouts that from a physical standpoint, he's got all the things that you need to play at that level," Nielson said. "And certainly his production on the field speaks for itself."

In the weeks since, Harden's been "fine-tuning" his skills, and anticipating draft day. This weekend, he'll be back in Miami, surrounded by family and friends. He said he doesn't have an idea when or where he'll be picked, but is ready to hear his name get called and get to work.

"I'm just happy for the opportunity to be in the draft, to be able to change my life," he said.