Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) throws against the Florida Gators during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Texas A&M sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin tossed another gem on Wednesday evening at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

He earned the win by pitching 5.0 scoreless innings and allowing 3 hits and 1 walk with 9 strikeouts on 70 pitches. Lamkin set a new franchise record with the most Ks ever in a College World Series contest.

"The big part of it is just having self-confidence in myself, knowing that I can go out there, compete and play at this level," Lamkin said postgame. "I think getting ahead of hitters and having true confidence in all of my pitches really helped me out."

The No. 3 Aggies face SEC rival Tennessee in a best of three set. The top seed Volunteers haven't reached the CWS finals since 1951 while its the first appearance for Texas A&M. First pitch on Saturday is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The matchup is the eighth in championship history between two teams from the same conference and sixth from the SEC. For the fifth straight season, the baseball national champion is guaranteed to be from the SEC.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Self-confidence' propelled Aggies LHP Justin Lamkin to set Texas A&M record for Ks at CWS