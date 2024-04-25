Self completes eight-inning no-hitter as Watertown wins suspended game 1-0

Apr. 24—JAMESTOWN — Zack Self completed a no-hitter in an eight-inning 1-0 Watertown win in the completion of a suspended game before the Purple Tigers outscored host York Institute 9-5 in Monday's scheduled game.

The first game was started in Watertown on March 25 and was suspended by lightning. Self threw 122 in the entire game, two more than allowed by TSSAA rules to throw in one day. But because 68 were thrown a month ago, only the 54 he used Monday counted for that day. The right-hander walked six and struck out 12.

The winning run came in the bottom of the eighth inning when Aiden Dedman drove in Bo Price with the walk-off run as the Purple Tigers were still the home team.

As the visiting team in the scheduled game, Watertown took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but had fallen behind 4-1 before rallying with four in the fourth.The Tigers tacked on one in the sixth and finished off the Dragons with three in the seventh.

Luke Vance, the second of three Purple Tiger pitchers, worked 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings for the win with one walk. Cyrus Bennett recorded the final five outs, giving up an unearned run in the seventh, for the save. Starter C.J. Potter allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings, but just one was earned as Watertown committed six errors in the game.

The Tigers had seven hits, including a double and single from Bennett, who drove in two runs. Self and Noah Murphy also doubled.

Friendship shut out for 4th-straight loss

NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian's weekend struggles continued into Monday as the Commanders were shut out at Davidson Academy 9-0.

Kaden Wimsatt held Friendship to three hits, one of which was a Luke Sellars double, and two walks while striking out 12.

The Bears broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning and blew the game open with six in the fifth to chase starter Quin Long, who struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings in falling to 5-1. Elijah Stockton gave up four runs in the final 1 2/3 frames.

The Commanders' fourth straight loss dropped them to 21-11-1 for the season going into Tuesday's regular-season finale at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.

Friendship will begin the District 4-IIA tournament Thursday as the No. 1 seed in the East division and host West No. 4 Nashville Christian at John McNeal Stadium.

All games will be hosted by the higher seed. Davidson is the West No. 1 and will host East No. 4 Mt. Juliet Christian. The first round was moved up a day due to a prom and the threat of rain.

The tournament will continue Saturday with Friendship hosting either East 3 Ezell-Harding or West 2 Goodpasture. MJCA will take on either West 3 Clarksville Academy or East 2 Donelson Christian.

Lebanon goes 0-for-weekend

It was a rough weekend for Lebanon baseball as the Blue Devils lost at Bowling Green (Ky.) 9-2 last Saturday after their Senior Night was spoiled by Portland 5-3 the night before at Brent Foster Field.

The Blue Devils outhit Bowling Green 9-8. But the Purples scored twice in the first inning and added on in the second. By the time they chased starting pitcher Samuel Peach from the mound one out into the fourth, they had eight runs (one earned).

Evyn Underwood had three hits and Jackson Blevins two for the Blue Devils, who had RBIs from Cooper Hays and Evan Driver.

Lebanon also fell behind early against Portland as the Panthers chased starting pitcher Cade Thorne two outs into the fourth inning with four runs.

Underwood and Jordan Jewell each drove in a run for the Blue Devils, who hosted Stewarts Creek last night and will travel to the Smyrna school at 6 p.m. today to wrap up the District 7-4A home-and-home series.

Central goes 2-1 in final two days of S-D Trojan Classic

Playing in the Soddy-Daisy Trojan Classic last weekend, Wilson Central followed a 9-2 Friday loss to Bradley Central with two Saturday victories — 5-2 over the host Trojans and 11-2 over Walker Valley.

Bradley scored four first-inning runs and the Bears were up 5-0 before the Wildcats scored both their runs in the third on a two-run homer by Luke Shaughnessy. Central only had one other hit, a single by Evan King.

Cameron Thomas pitched the first five innings to take the loss. He surrendered six runs on eight hits and five walks. Ed Sirovy surrendered two unearned runs on two hits in the sixth.

At Soddy-Daisy, Colton Vivrette pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with a walk and six strikeouts. He was victimized by three errors which made both Trojan runs unearned.

Central banged out 12 singles, including three by Luke Kinzer and two each by Brayden Wadsworth and Lucas Ferrara. Caden Webber had two RBIs.

Wilson Central scored four runs in each of the first two innings against Walker Valley and added three more in the fifth.

Ryan Judd pitched four hitless innings but gave up an earned run courtesy in part to two walks. Aiden Warden gave up a run on two hits in the fifth before King surrendered a single in two scoreless frames.

Gabe Hildabrand drove in four runs and Kinzer three as each had three of Central's nine hits. Wadsworth and Ryan Buckner each had two RBIs.

First run goes for naught for Watertown

CHAPEL HILL — Watertown eventually scored first, but Forrest scored next, often and last to finish off the visiting Purple Tigers 6-1 last Friday.

Aiden Dedman drove in K.K. West in the top of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.

But Forrest took the lead with two in the bottom of the fourth and blew the game open with four in the fifth. Zeb Major gave up the first five runs on six hits in four-plus innings. Chase Young was charged with a score in the final two frames. The duo gave up nine hits.

Watertown had seven hits, including two each by Major, Cyrus Bennett and Zack Self.

Commanders endure rough weekend

Clarksville Academy scored in the bottom of the seventh inning last Friday to walk off with a 4-3 District 4-IIA win over visiting Friendship Christian.

Things got no better for the Commanders during a Saturday doubleheader at John McNeal Stadium as the lost to Los Gatos (Calif.) 9-2 in the morning and 6-3 to former longtime rival Gordonsville in the evening.

Against CA, Adam Gordon was working in his second inning of a 3-3 tie when the Cougars had runners on base in the seventh. Quin Long was waved in with no one out and issued a walk and single as Friendship fell to 21-8-1 for the season. Gordon was charged with the loss in his first decision of the season.

Starter Brayden Stringer surrendered three runs (one earned on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

CA took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Friendship tied the score in the second. The Cougars went back in front in the third before the Commanders re-tied the count in the fifth. Each team had six hits.

Caleb Kring doubled while Gordon had two singles for Friendship.

Los Gatos — coached by Mike Minkel, an outfielder on Cumberland's 2004 national championship team, and assisted by former CU player and Lebanon assistant coach Eric Mull — took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, doubled it in the fifth and doubled it to 8-0 in the top of the sixth against Will Barnwell, woh dropped to 3-2.

Quin Long accounted for Friendship's runs with his sixth homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth.

Gordon doubled as he had half of the Commanders' four hits.

Gordonsville, coached by Mt. Juliet-graduate Travis Humes (who coached at Mt. Juliet Christian last year), took control with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, wiping out a 3-1 Commander lead.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before Friendship went in front with two in the bottom half and one in the fifth.

Ayden Moore pitched 6 1/3 innings to fall to 4-5 with a 2.84 earned-run average. He surrendered all six runs (four earned) on 10 hits with three walks and nine strikeouts before Sam Duckwiler got the final two outs in the seventh.

Friendship finished with seven hits, including two by Gordon. Jacob Chapman drove in two runs as he, Gordon and Long doubled. Luke Sellars tripled.

The Commanders fell to 21-10-1 going into Monday's district game at Davidson Academy.

Green Hill splits Saturday pair in Trojan Classic

EVENSVILLE — Green Hill split its Saturday games in the Trojan Classic, beating host Rhea County 21-1 before losing to Silverdale 14-2.

The Hawks put away Rhea County with 11 runs in the sixth inning. They scored in every inning except the fourth, finishing with 13 hits.

Logan Barney pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing a run in the second inning and three hits. Matthew Swallows surrendered a hit in the sixth.

Barney and Luke Partin each drove in two runs on three hits, including a double. Nick Owens and Dom Waller also knocked in two runs apiece while Grayson Beasley had two singles. Landon Dalton had a triple.

Against Silverdale, the Hawks fell behind 2-0 in the third inning and 5-0 in the top of the fourth before getting both their runs in the bottom half.

Jackson Hines pitched the first 4 2/3 innings to take the loss, allowing eight runs on seven hits. Grant Leyk, Jackson Crawford and Griggs Chandler followed to the mound as the quartet allowed nine hits.

Green Hill had five hits, including a double and two singles by Waller. Gabe Gray also doubled.

The Hawks were coming off a 1-0 loss to Cleveland the night before, also at Rhea County.

The Blue Raiders scored the game's only run in the bottom of the first inning off Liam Bowles, who surrendered two hits and two walks in six innings while striking out four.

Green Hill also had two hits, singles by Gray and Owens.

The Hawks arrived in Chattanooga to begin the Classic on Thursday with an 8-2 win at McCallie.

Green Hill broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning and scored in every stanza thereafter, finishing with nine hits.

Corbin Craver pitched six one-hit innings for the win, walking one and fanning four. Freshman Grant Kruger gave up two runs on three hits in the seventh.

Owens had three hits while Beasley and Barney each banged out two. Barney and Brayden Barton drove in two runs each.