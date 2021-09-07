Self-Care: Preseason is over for Cowboys fans, too; here’s how to transition to regular-season mode

The following is offered as a piece of self-care advice.

It’s not easy being a Cowboys fan. Sure, our numbers are legion and our team is popular. But we’re 25 seasons removed from a Super Bowl run and relying on Triplets anecdotes and Landry-Era highlights gets old. We want, desperately want, some title chops of our own.

That hunger, and the quirky nature of this season’s opener, call for an exercise in healthy fandom. We need to prepare our nervous systems for the campaign at hand as much as Dak Prescott needs to tend to his shoulder and the trainers need to mind the Covid protocols.

With that in mind, let us go through some mental stretches, and root in a way that will leave us ready for 17 games, rather than gutted and bitter if the result doesn’t go our way Thursday night in Tampa.

Evergreen Rooting Rules

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

This team will not go 17-0. Sure, we'll start every kickoff hoping for, and in some cases expecting a win, but this team will suffer some black eyes along the way. A Cowboys team has never lost fewer than two games in a regular season and never fewer than three in the post-Jimmy Johnson years. This club will likely lose at least five or six games this year. Always keep that in mind. Week 1 may one of those, for some reasons beyond the team's control. There is still ample reason to be bullish on the 2021 Cowboys. I anticipate they'll win the East and have a fighting chance in the playoffs. Dallas is one of my "Fantastic Four" bounce-back teams, a phenomenon that is now commonplace in the cap-era NFL. (More on this in a coming article.)

Game One Specific Rules

NFL Week 1 is a mirage.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Opening weekend gives a lot of false positives, every year. Preseason injuries leave some teams short-handed for their openers. This year, Covid may leave some clubs depleted when kickoff arrives. The Cowboys are juggling with this malady as we speak. As a consequence, it's instructive to look at last season's end instead of the preseason for some hints on how teams will start the season. Tampa was as in-form as a team could be. They gelled in December, won their last eight and raised the Lombardi trophy. Their starting 22 returns almost intact. Dallas meanwhile, is changing its defensive system and force feeding a lot of kids into that scheme, starting with prize rookie Micah Parsons. On offense, Prescott and 4/5ths of his offensive line return from lengthy injury spells. There's no question which team is better prepared to pick up where they left off. Week 1 bears little resemblance to Week 2. Those teams that stumble out of the gate on opening day often gain their footing in week two. Many teams that looked so good in week one come down to earth in their next game, because: Week 1's preparation is unique. Coaching staffs have all off-season to put in special packages and plays for their opponents. When the regular season comes, teams usually have two days to game plan their next opponent, based off game tape an injury reports, and two subsequent days to practice those plans. Year-to-year, Week 2 is often a better tell of how the club will do the rest of the way. How the Cowboys play against the Chargers is far more likely to be the "real Cowboys" than whatever edition we see Thursday night. That said, old cognitive habits die hard. Impressions from Week 1 linger. Fans are so hungry for football and so many overreact to the result. That's understandable. What's odd is how long those initial impressions remain. When the Cowboys do well in Week 1, people expect them to dominate every subsequent week. If they're poor, the gloom narratives take hold and a few wins don't easily shake the pessimism away. Be prepared to do what the players are drilled to do. Try to put the last play, or in this case the last game, behind you as quickly as possible.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Take that final line to heart. We need to root as the team plays, for their sake as well as our own. There's every reason to think the club's fortunes are pointing up. I'm eager to see the offensive vets return. I want to see Prescott and his receivers resume their attacks on opposing secondaries, which were so abruptly ended by his ankle injury. I'm ready to see Dan Quinn unleash a simpler, faster, more effective defensive scheme. And I'm ready to let it unfold on its own timetable. The pieces won't all arrive at the same time. Fix your favorite game-time spread. Mix your preferred game-time beverages. Don your jerseys, t-shirts, helmets and perform all your silly, superstitious pregame rituals. Let's put some Cowboys Nation mojo behind these guys. They're going to need every ounce of it this week. Then, when it's over, give the result 24 hours. Put a good result in the books, and leave a bad one, if it comes, in the dumpster. We're rooting the way they're playing this year. We're going hard, and we're going smart. We're all going to be doing this in January. Prepare yourself for the long haul. I look forward to taking this journey with you.

