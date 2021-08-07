Selena Gomez Reflects on Being a Child Star: 'I Signed My Life Away to Disney at a Very Young Age'

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez made an appearance at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Friday to promote her upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

When asked to compare her experience making the upcoming murder mystery show with her past work, Gomez reflected on her time as a child star on the Disney Channel.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing,” the 29-year-old actress admitted to reporters. “What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this. But when I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.”

“It’s just it’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens,” she continued. “So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn’t know what I was thinking.”

Gomez’s remarks arrive three weeks ahead of the premiere of Only Murders in the Building, which will debut on Hulu on August 31. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the 10-episode series features an impressive cast that includes Martin, Gomez, Martin Short, Amy Ryan (The Office), Jane Lynch (Glee), Nathan Lane (The Lion King), and Sting.

The limited series follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez), who are brought together by their love of true crime podcasts and the desire to investigate the death of a man named Tim inside their New York City apartment building where every resident is a suspect. The trio decides to start their own podcast, detailing their findings, even though they have no idea what they’re doing on both fronts.

Related Articles

More Complex

Story continues

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok