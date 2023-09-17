Selena Gomez Posts Selfies with BFF Taylor Swift: 'Thas My Best Frien'

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

For over 14 years, Taylor Swift, 33, and Selena Gomez, 31, have been inseparable besties, and it appears their friendship is as strong as ever. After the two were seen supporting each other at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last week, they seemingly enjoyed a dinner together, which Gomez documented with a pair of selfies on Instagram.

“Thas my best frien -she a real bad,” Gomez wrote in her caption, in reference to lyrics from the song “Best Friend,” by Saweetie and Doja Cat.

The first up-close selfie pictured the pop superstars with their heads pressed together and smiling. In the second photo, Swift plants a kiss on Gomez’s cheek. We can see a table (with a gorgeous view) in the background, which leads us to believe that the BFFs enjoyed a seaside meal together.

Fellow celebs showed their love for the pic, like Jonathan Van Ness, who wrote, “Aweeeeeee.” Meanwhile, fitness influencer Whitney Simmons commented, “I LOVE THEM.”

Could the pair be working on something together? With the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) coming on October 27, some fans have speculated that Gomez might feature on a vault song (after the pair collabed on the 1989 music video for “Bad Blood” back in 2015).

However, this also could’ve just been a dinner between friends. Swift and Gomez have known each other since 2008, when they were both dating members of The Jonas Brothers and quickly struck up a close friendship. They’s remained close ever since.

In August, Gomez attended her bestie’s Eras Tour concert, at a show in Los Angeles. Only weeks later, when the Wizards of Waverly Place actress dropped a new song, called “Single Soon,” Swift praised the track on her Instagram Story. “When ur bestie is the bestest,” Swift wrote under a clip of the “Single Soon” music video. “Will be dancing to this forever methinks.”

We love their friendship.

