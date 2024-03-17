Selection Sunday: Where will Dayton land in NCAA tournament bracket?

Mar. 17—A series of upsets this weekend made life hard for the many experts who try to predict the NCAA tournament bracket.

No one has had a harder job, though, than the selection committee. David Worlock, the NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics, has provided updates since Thursday from the room where the committee meets and had his latest update around midnight Saturday.

"Been doing this since 2006," Worlock wrote on X (Twitter). "It's never been this hard for the committee, not only because of how close so many of these teams are, but because of the abundance of bid thieves which have knocked teams out. Going on midnight but the work continues. That's why they call it Madness."

What does this mean for the Dayton Flyers? They have been waiting for Selection Sunday since a 65-57 loss to Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

All the experts agree: Dayton will hear its name called Sunday. The Selection Show starts at 6 p.m.

The questions are:

—What seed will Dayton receive?

—Who will it play?

—Where will it play?

Dayton has an average seed of 7.84 on BracketMatrix.com, where 101 different brackets are listed. By compiling the averages of all the different brackets, the website has picked 67 of the 68-team field correctly in recent years, though that may change this year because of the number of late upsets.

Teams from the A-10 (Duquesne or Virginia Commonwealth), American (Temple or UAB), the ACC (N.C. State) and Pac-12 (Oregon) will steal bids from teams that would have received at-large berths because they upset at-large quality teams that would have received automatic berths and now will receive at-large berths.

Famed ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi summed up the situation in his latest bracket update.

"Three good teams — St. John's, Virginia and Seton Hall — spent most of Saturday in the bracket," Lunardi wrote. "None remains. And their top chasers — also good teams such as Indiana State, Pitt and Providence — never had a chance to move up."

The Flyers will watch the Selection Show together tonight. The Dayton Daily News will be there to provide coverage of the announcement. Now here's one last look at where the experts Dayton to land in the bracket:

—Lunardi: No. 9 seed Dayton vs. No. 8 Texas in Indianapolis.

—Jerry Palm, CBS: No. 10 Dayton vs. No. 7 Florida in Indianapolis.

—Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports: No. 8 Dayton vs. No. 9 Texas.

—Bracketometry.com (top-rated bracket over last three years on BracketMatrix.com): No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Michigan State.

—131Sports.com (second highest-ranked bracket over last three years on BracketMatrix.com): No. 8 Dayton vs. No. 9 Colorado State in Indianpolis.

—Jake Liker (top-rated bracket on BracketMatrix.com last year): No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Texas Christian in Indianapolis.