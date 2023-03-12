Selection Sunday: What you need to know ahead of NCAA tournament bracket reveal of all 68 women's teams

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

Selection Sunday is here, and the full 68-team NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed. Automatic bids are given to the 32 women's college basketball teams that won their conference tournaments. South Carolina is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament after an undefeated regular season and SEC tournament title. The three other No. 1 seeds are in flux after upsets late in the season and in the conference tournaments.

Follow the bracket reveal as the selection committee unveils each region, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN.

NCAA tournament automatic qualifiers

  • Tennessee Tech, Ohio Valley Conference

  • Saint Louis, Atlantic 10

  • Chattanooga, Southern

  • Virginia Tech, ACC

  • South Carolina, SEC

  • Iowa, Big Ten

  • Washington State, Pac-12

  • Gardner-Webb, Big South

  • James Madison, Sun Belt

  • UConn, Big East

  • Portland, WCC

  • Cleveland State, Horizon

  • South Dakota State, Summit

  • Sacramento State, Big Sky

  • UNLV, Mountain West

  • Southeastern Louisiana, Southland

  • East Carolina, AAC

  • Vermont, America East

  • Hawai'i, Big West

  • FGCU, ASUN

  • Monmouth, CAA

  • Middle Tennessee, Conference USA

  • Princeton, Ivy

  • Iona, MAAC

  • Toledo, MAC

  • Norfolk State, MEAC

  • Drake, Missouri Valley

  • Sacred Heart, Northeast

  • Holy Cross, Patriot

  • Southern, SWAC

  • Southern Utah, WAC

  • Iowa State, Big 12

NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday: March 12, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

First Four: March 15-16, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

First round: March 17-18, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Second round: March 19-20, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

