Selection Sunday: Full NCAA tournament bracket revealed as South Carolina takes No. 1 overall seed
Selection Sunday is here, and the full 68-team NCAA tournament bracket has been revealed. Automatic bids were given to the 32 women's college basketball teams that won their conference tournaments. South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament after an undefeated regular season and SEC tournament title. The three other No. 1 seeds are: Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
NCAA tournament automatic qualifiers
Tennessee Tech, Ohio Valley Conference
Saint Louis, Atlantic 10
Chattanooga, Southern
Virginia Tech, ACC
South Carolina, SEC
Iowa, Big Ten
Washington State, Pac-12
Gardner-Webb, Big South
James Madison, Sun Belt
UConn, Big East
Portland, WCC
Cleveland State, Horizon
South Dakota State, Summit
Sacramento State, Big Sky
UNLV, Mountain West
Southeastern Louisiana, Southland
East Carolina, AAC
Vermont, America East
Hawai'i, Big West
FGCU, ASUN
Monmouth, CAA
Middle Tennessee, Conference USA
Princeton, Ivy
Iona, MAAC
Toledo, MAC
Norfolk State, MEAC
Drake, Missouri Valley
Sacred Heart, Northeast
Holy Cross, Patriot
Southern, SWAC
Southern Utah, WAC
Iowa State, Big 12
NCAA tournament
Selection Sunday: March 12, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
First Four: March 15-16, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)
First round: March 17-18, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)
Second round: March 19-20, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)
Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)
Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)
Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)
National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)