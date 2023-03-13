Selection Sunday is here, and the full 68-team NCAA tournament bracket has been revealed. Automatic bids were given to the 32 women's college basketball teams that won their conference tournaments. South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament after an undefeated regular season and SEC tournament title. The three other No. 1 seeds are: Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.

Play Tourney Bracket Pick'Em on Yahoo Sports for a chance to win $25,000. (Oh, and you can play the men's game, too.)

NCAA tournament automatic qualifiers

Tennessee Tech , Ohio Valley Conference

Saint Louis , Atlantic 10

Chattanooga , Southern

Virginia Tech , ACC

South Carolina , SEC

Iowa , Big Ten

Washington State , Pac-12

Gardner-Webb , Big South

James Madison , Sun Belt

UConn , Big East

Portland , WCC

Cleveland State , Horizon

South Dakota State , Summit

Sacramento State , Big Sky

UNLV , Mountain West

Southeastern Louisiana , Southland

East Carolina , AAC

Vermont , America East

Hawai'i , Big West

FGCU , ASUN

Monmouth , CAA

Middle Tennessee , Conference USA

Princeton , Ivy

Iona , MAAC

Toledo , MAC

Norfolk State , MEAC

Drake , Missouri Valley

Sacred Heart , Northeast

Holy Cross , Patriot

Southern , SWAC

Southern Utah , WAC

Iowa State, Big 12

NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday: March 12, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

First Four: March 15-16, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

First round: March 17-18, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Second round: March 19-20, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)