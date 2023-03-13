Selection Sunday: Full NCAA tournament bracket revealed as South Carolina takes No. 1 overall seed

Yahoo Sports Staff
Selection Sunday is here, and the full 68-team NCAA tournament bracket has been revealed. Automatic bids were given to the 32 women's college basketball teams that won their conference tournaments. South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament after an undefeated regular season and SEC tournament title. The three other No. 1 seeds are: Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.

Live Updates

NCAA tournament automatic qualifiers

  • Tennessee Tech, Ohio Valley Conference

  • Saint Louis, Atlantic 10

  • Chattanooga, Southern

  • Virginia Tech, ACC

  • South Carolina, SEC

  • Iowa, Big Ten

  • Washington State, Pac-12

  • Gardner-Webb, Big South

  • James Madison, Sun Belt

  • UConn, Big East

  • Portland, WCC

  • Cleveland State, Horizon

  • South Dakota State, Summit

  • Sacramento State, Big Sky

  • UNLV, Mountain West

  • Southeastern Louisiana, Southland

  • East Carolina, AAC

  • Vermont, America East

  • Hawai'i, Big West

  • FGCU, ASUN

  • Monmouth, CAA

  • Middle Tennessee, Conference USA

  • Princeton, Ivy

  • Iona, MAAC

  • Toledo, MAC

  • Norfolk State, MEAC

  • Drake, Missouri Valley

  • Sacred Heart, Northeast

  • Holy Cross, Patriot

  • Southern, SWAC

  • Southern Utah, WAC

  • Iowa State, Big 12

NCAA tournament

Selection Sunday: March 12, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

First Four: March 15-16, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

First round: March 17-18, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Second round: March 19-20, at campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN networks)

Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN networks)

Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

