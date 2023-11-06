'Selection dilemma exactly what Guardiola wants'

Jack Grealish of Manchester City

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

After a couple of superb performances, against Young Boys in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League, Jack Grealish didn't get his boots dirty in Manchester City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Instead, it was his replacement, Jeremy Doku, who secured man-of-the-match honours with a goal and four assists.

Manager Pep Guardiola accepts the pair's performances have given him a selection dilemma for the left-sided attacking berth.

But that is exactly what he wants.

"I want Jack angry and I want him to play good. And then Doku - be angry that he hasn't played the past two games," said Guardiola.

"This is the way to maintain the consistency at that level.

"We need everyone. The way Jack played at Old Trafford to give us more composure was decisive for us."